Giants at Redskins Recap, Highlights, Final Score, More

The New York Giants delivered another dominant defensive effort to top the Washington Redskins, ending the playoff hopes of the latter.

New York Giants 19 Washington Redskins 10

When looking at how the New York Giants got their season full on track, it begins and ends with their defense. While Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. may be the most recognizable figures on the roster, they aren’t the heart of the team as a whole. And though Ben McAdoo played his starters in Week 17 in a meaningless game against the Washington Redskins for the G-Men, it was still the defense that shined.

Fans have seen this season what Kirk Cousins and the Redskins offense is at their best. However, the Giants defense never allowed them to get close to that. All night long, they were sending pressure at Cousins from various positions and simply wreaking havoc. What’s more, Cousins simply couldn’t handle it in the spotlight.

Washington was held scoreless in the first half by the vaunted New York defense. McAdoo’s offense didn’t help a great deal, but did add a Robbie Gould field goal and Rashad Jennings rushing touchdown to take a 10-point lead into the half.

Cousins and company came to life a bit in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter. However, the Giants always seemed to have an answer with some sort of momentum shifting play. Whether that was a deep pass play or a timely interception, there was always an answer from New York. And in the end, it was a timely pick that ultimately sealed Washington’s fate to give the Giants the win and knock the Redskins out of the playoffs.

Three Stars

Paul Perkins, Giants – Though Rashad Jennings got the touchdown, Perkins delivered the spark to the New York running game that they’ve been sorely missing all season. He finished the afternoon with 21 carries for 102 yards.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Giants – The veteran cornerback came up huge in this game, hauling in both interceptions of Kirk Cousins in addition to earning three total tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and two passes defended.

Landon Collins, Giants – A young star that continues to shine brighter, Collins was magnificent in this game. He finished the night with eight total tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit. This defense is for real and Collins is the heart on the back end.

Highlights

Eli Manning.

Tavarres King. HUGE HUGE HUGE 44-yard gain for the @Giants. https://t.co/mVUHtWDCjg — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2017

Clock running down…

Redskins need (at least) 3. And Kirk throws a pick. ???? https://t.co/lI8X58LnV3 — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2017

Next Game

As stated, the season is now over for the Redskins as this eliminated them from the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Giants will now go on to play either the Green Bay Packers or the Detroit Lions—depending on who wins on Sunday night—in the Wild Card Round next weekend.

