Giants at Redskins: Preview, Prediction, Odds

New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins

The 2016 regular-season finale between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins features two teams that are looking to win the game for very different reasons. However, both of those reasons involve the outlook for the upcoming NFL Playoffs.

If Washington wins at home, they will not only sweep the season series against their long-time division foes, they’ll clinch the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race. Kirk Cousins and company have been inconsistent and have faltered at times down the stretch, but the stakes have never been higher.

For the visiting Giants, a win will avenge a Week 3 heartbreaking loss and will also serve as a springboard of sorts ahead of the Giants’ first postseason berth since 2011.

Here are the keys to victory for both teams.

Giants Keys to Victory

Run the Ball. The Giants running game has quietly perked up the last three weeks. Over that span, the Giants have rushed for 90 or more yards, including two 100-yard performances in the last two weeks. If they are truly sincere about wanting to win this game, they cannot abandon the run as they did against the Eagles. They must stick with it, especially if the running game continues to work as it has. By running the ball, the Giants can chew up the clock and put themselves in a good position to win the game by keeping Washington’s offense off the field.

Get Kirk Cousins on the Ground. The Giants pass rush can ill afford a repeat of last week’s performance in which they came so close on a handful of pressures only to fail to bring down Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. For however long the starting defensive line is on the field, New York has to make sure they get Cousins on the ground when they get close, and not let him break the pocket and scramble for yardage or hit his receivers down the field.

Washington Keys to Victory

Pressure Eli Manning. Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has made it clear that Manning is going to play the game., though o one is really buying that Manning will be in there for the full 60 minutes. However long he does play, Washington will need to make sure he doesn’t get into a rhythm throwing the ball. Look for Washington to attack the Giants’ two young tackles, Bobby Hart on the right side and Ereck Flowers on the left. Both of those youngsters have had their share of ups and downs this season and can be had by speed rushers, of which Washington has plenty.

Exploit the Defensive Secondary. Last week the Giants defensive secondary, which was absent top cornerback Janoris Jenkins, caught a bit of a break. The Eagles passed for just 168 yards, with just one pass, a 40-yard touchdown from Carson Wentz to receiver Nelson Algholor, qualifying as a big pass play of 20 or more yards. Washington’s receiving corps is far more dangerous and capable of breaking the big play wide open than Philly’s. If Jenkins sits this week, don’t be shocked if they do indeed attack the Giants deep down the field.

Odds

Point Spread: Washington -7.5

Moneyline: Washington -300, New York +250

Over/Under: 44

Prediction

Despite what Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said about playing his starters, there is little reason to believe he’s going to play them for a full 60 minutes. Instead, he’s going to be getting as many guys on his roster some valuable experience ahead of the Wild Card round the following week, and if they happen to win the game, then that’s a bonus.

Washington has far too much to lose in this one, so expect Jay Gruden’s team to come out fired up in front of their home crowds. Games against the Giants are always hard-fought, and this one is certainly not going to be the exception.

Pick: New York Giants: 14, Washington Redskins: 34

