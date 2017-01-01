Giants at Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The New York Giants face the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

There haven’t been many teams quite as inconsistent as the Washington Redskins this season. One week, they look like they could make a run all the way to the Super Bowl with the way their offense clicks. The next, they look lackluster—to say the least. Meanwhile, the New York Giants already have a spot in the postseason locked up, tied to the No. 5 seed in the NFC. In Week 17, these two teams match up at FedEx Field for a huge showdown.

Kirk Cousins and the Redskins still have a shot at earning the second Wild Card spot in the NFC. They need a win to make that happen, but they also need some help from around the league. Namely, they need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to suffer a loss. But first, Cousins, Josh Norman, and both sides of the ball for the Redskins must step up on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Giants are already secure in their positioning, which could mean resting starters. If Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. don’t play their normal amount of snaps, it wouldn’t be a surprise. Of course, that’s great news for the Redskins and their playoff lives.

FOX has the broadcast for this huge matchup out of the NFC East. But that doesn’t mean you can’t also stream the action online through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Online or through the app, access the stream by logging in with a paid subscription.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Landover, MD

Stadium: FedEx Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

There’s always something at stake whenever the Redskins and Giants face off. However, this Week 17 matchup is even more critical than normal. While New York already has their spot in the playoffs locked up, Washington would love nothing more than to get a win, get some help around the league, and join the G-Men.

