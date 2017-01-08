Giants at Packers: Weather conditions and impact

Eli Manning and the New York Giants prepare to do battle with the Green Bay Packers in the frozen confines of Lambeau Field. Which team will overcome the sub-20 degree temperatures to avoid elimination?

NFL Wild Card weekend continues with the highly-anticipated matchup between the fourth-seed Green Bay Packers and the fifth-seed New York Giants. Two former Super Bowl-champion quarterbacks will be facing each other in what is sure to be an memorable matchup.

The sun will be shining down on Aaron Rodgers and his red-hot Packers’ offense, so long as his fingers can overcome the numbness of today’s low temperature of 12 degrees. Rodgers is no stranger to ice cold game conditions, as he just squared off against his arch-rival Chicago Bears in one of the coldest games ever played. Both teams were victimized by beer-freezing temperatures and a wind chill that could burn skin. Green Bay prevailed, thanks to a dynamite performance from utility player Ty Montgomery.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Eli Manning and his talented squad are no strangers to the cold, either. In fact, Manning owns a pair of victories in his playoff career when playing in northern Wisconsin. He has never lost a contest at the legendary Lambeau Field after the month of December, potentially giving him a leg up on the NFC North champions.

Wind gusts should not impact the game much. Winds will be blowing in from the south end of the stadium at a manageable eight miles per hour. The lack of precipitation in Green Bay’s forecast should make this an offensive battle between two NFC juggernauts.

