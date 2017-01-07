Giants at Packers: Legacies on the line

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants know what it means to win it all. So do their quarterbacks, who have much left to do.

Eli Manning is 36 years old. Aaron Rodgers is 33. Time is not a promise, something both these men are finding out rapidly. For Manning, his two championships have him on the brink of a Hall of Fame career. For Rodgers, his one title keeps the comparisons of Dan Marino and Warren Moon away, but also limits him from the upper pantheon of greats.

Rodgers and the Packers are making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance. The last time Green Bay failed to qualify for the playoffs, it was Rodgers’ first year as the starter, following the famous exit of Brett Favre. Manning has not been in this arena since 2011, the year he authored another run to the Super Bowl and a second win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

At this juncture, both Manning and Rodgers might be looking at their best remaining chances of winning another ring. It’s impossible to know what is in the future, but judging by their pasts, it would be foolish to expect legions of golden opportunities to arrive at their respective doorsteps.

The Giants appeared to be fools gold earlier in the season. While the wins were coming, the opponents were weak and the scores were usually close wins and uninspired defeats. Then, around the midway point of the season, New York cranked up the defense. General manager Jerry Reese spent lavishly in the offseason on that side of the ball, landing defensive end Olivier Vernon, nose tackle Damon Harrison and corner Janoris Jenkins. All three are playing key roles in the NFL’s 10th ranked defense. The run defense is third in the league, thanks in large part to Harrison, who earned First-Team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press. Despite the offensive star power for the Giants, that has been the larger issue. Odell Beckham Jr. remains a top talent with 1,367 receiving yards, but nobody else has 700. The leading rusher is Rashad Jennings with 593 yards on a hideous 3.3 yards per carry. Manning had another 4,000-yard campaign with 26 touchdowns, but that came with 16 interceptions. If Manning wants to win a third Super Bowl, his turnover totals need to shrink drastically. That effort starts in Green Bay, a place where he is 2-0 in the postseason.