Giants at Eagles Recap, Highlights, Final Score, More
The Philadelphia Eagles upset the New York Giants to kick off Week 16 on Thursday Night Football.
19
24
The Philadelphia Eagles started the game off quickly on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants. They scored a touchdown on their opening drive and it was highlighted by the return of right tackle Lane Johnson. He looked great, but the Eagles defense looked even better when Malcolm Jenkins picked off Eli Manning and returned it for a touchdown to put them up, 14-0, less than eight minutes into the game.
New York kicked two field goals to put the game at 14-6, but Eagles quarterback and 2016 first round pick Carson Wentz delivered a perfect 40-yard strike to wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who finally did something right for the Eagles. Manning and his Giants offense didn’t roll over, though, as they drove down the field before halftime to score a touchdown and put the game at 21-13 heading into the third quarter.
In the third quarter, Wentz would go down with an injury that scared many, but would later return to the game to make some incredible plays in the pocket. His elite escapability in the pocket was highlighted and helped lead the Eagles to a field goal. The Giants added two field goals as well put the game to 24-19 with 5:17 left.
Philadelphia wasn’t able to do anything on offense and the Giants took over with 4:15 left in the game down five. Manning was able to complete some passes and start a solid drive down the field. He found Odell Beckham Jr. for a couple passes and Beckham Jr. was able to make some Eagles miss and turn them into big plays. However, he caught one pass that was one-yard short of the first down and it set up a fourth and one for the Giants. The Giants were penalized for a false start and it set up fourth and six. Manning threw the pass to Sterling Shepard, but it was knocked away by Nolan Carroll.
Philadelphia had a chance to end the game, but was unable to get a first down. They also threw on third down, which ended up being an incompletion and stopping the clock. It was a poor play call from Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. It gave the New York Giants one more chance to win the game, but Manning threw his third interception of the game to end it.
Three Stars
Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles — Jenkins had two interceptions in the game, returning one for a touchdown.
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles — Wentz ended the day 13-of-23 for 152 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. However, his stats don’t tell the full story. The rookie played a solid game against a great defense.
Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants — His team may have lost, but Beckham Jr. had a monstrous game, catching 11 passes for 150 yards.
Highlights
Next Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 while the New York Giants will take on the Washington Redskins.