Giants at Eagles: Preview, Prediction, Odds

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in a key NFL Week 16 matchup for the NFC Playoff picture. The Giants beat the Eagles, 28-23, in Week 8. As usual, though, it was a tight game between these two long time NFC East rivals.

There are several scenarios in this game that will affect the NFC Playoff picture. If the Giants win, they clinch a playoff spot and stay in the hunt for the NFC East. If the Eagles win, the Cowboys clinch the division and home field throughout the NFC Playoffs.

Needless to say, there will be several interested parties around the NFC who will be watching this game to see who wins and how it impacts the playoff picture in the conference.

Here are our keys to victory for both teams.

Giants Keys to Victory

Be Aggressive Right Out of the Gate: The Giants need to win this game for obvious reasons. Both Ben McAdoo and Steve Spagnuolo need to come out and be aggressive on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Giants should push the ball vertically early in an effort to hit some big plays in the passing game. Defensively, get after Carson Wentz and hit him early.

Protect the Football: Turnovers can be a killer whether you are at home or away. The Giants need to protect the football and not turn it over. The Eagles are more than capable of capitalizing on extra possessions offensively. They simply can’t give them extra possessions.

Play With a Sense of Urgency: The playoffs have already begun for the Giants. They need to play with a sense of urgency if they want to get into the playoffs. In the wide open NFC if they make the postseason, they could be dangerous. They need to take care of business on Thursday if they want to get in.

Eagles Keys to Victory

Carson Wentz Must Play Like a Vet: If the Eagles are going to throw a wrench in the Giants’ playoff chances, Carson Wentz is going to have to play like he did earlier this season. Wentz needs to play like a veteran. He must stay calm in the pocket and get the football out quickly to beat the Giants pass rush. If he does that, the Eagles will give their division rivals fits.

Ball Control: The Giants are by no means a juggernaut offensively. But if the Eagles can pound the football and control the clock, they can keep Manning and Beckham on the side line and wear down the New York defense. Ryan Mathews rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown last week. The Eagles should feature him in this game.

Pressure and Generate Turnovers: The Eagles are tied for 13th in the NFL in turnovers. In fact, they only have 21 on the season (11 INT’s 10 FR). That being said, Philly is aggressive defensively, so don’t be surprised if they go after Manning and use pressure to force turnovers. The Eagles must rattle Manning and get him out of the pocket.

Odds

Point Spread: New York -2

Moneyline: New York -130, Philadelphia +110

Over/Under: 41.5

Prediction

The Giants could be the most dangerous team in the league right now. They are explosive on offense and their defense is playing at a championship level. No one wants to see them in the playoffs. All of the potential playoff scenarios in the NFC this weekend favor the G-Men but the best way to secure a playoff spot is to take care of business on your own and win. I think the Eagles will make this a game, but it won’t be enough. New York wins this game and secures a playoff spot for the first time since 2011.

Pick: New York Giants: 24, Philadelphia Eagles: 17

