Giants at Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16 at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

Despite the lack of belief from many fans around the NFL, the New York Giants are dangerous. Entering Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16, this team is one of the hottest in the league. Subsequently, they can clinch a playoff berth on Thursday night on the road at Lincoln Financial Field. However, it’ll be a tall task as they must take down an NFC East rival in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eli Manning and the Giants offense have not been rolling at top speed often at all this season. Sure, Odell Beckham Jr. is liable to break off a huge play at any moment. That said, no one is going to make the mistake of saying this New York team doesn’t thrive off of their defense. While Janoris Jenkins may be hobbled, the likes of Olivier Vernon and Landon Collins could come up big.

For the Eagles at home, they’ve been much better in the friendly confines of Philly than when away. Unfortunately, the rookie wall has been hard-hitting for quarterback Carson Wentz. His lack of receiving weapons haven’t helped, but Ryan Mathews stepped up in the backfield last week to aid the cause. In the end, though, it’ll take Brandon Graham and the Eagles defense stepping up to knock off the Giants.

Thursday Night Football will be broadcast on NBC and NFL Network on TV. Live streaming will be available for the matchup online on Twitter and NBC Sports. Access the game on Twitter simply by logging in to your social media account. Do so on NBC Sports by logging in online or through the app with a cable or satellite subscription.

Details for Thursday’s game are below:

Date: Thursday, December 22

Start Time: 8:25 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: NBC, NFL Network

Live Stream: Twitter, NBC Sports

Obviously the playoff implications on Thursday night are huge. However, there’s also the NFC East rivalry in play for the matchup. Can the Giants keep rolling and secure a spot in the postseason? Or is it the Eagles turn to play spoiler? We shall find out in primetime.

