Giants at Eagles live stream: How to watch online

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. Here is how to watch this NFC East rivalry game online.

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season begins when the New York Giants (10-4) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Dec. 22 will be at 8:25 p.m. ET. NBC, the NFL Network, and Twitter will all carry the game. The available live stream can be found on NBCSports.com.

New York enters play at 10-4 and as the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Giants are the only team besides the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys (12-2) that can clinch home field advantage in the 2016 NFC Playoffs.

New York can secure its first playoff berth since the 2011 NFL season by beating the Eagles in Philadelphia. Should New York win out and Dallas lose out, the Giants would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs at 12-4 by virtue of completing the season sweep over Dallas.

Philadelphia enters play at 5-9 and out of the NFC playoff picture entirely. The Eagles can only play spoiler in their final two regular season games of 2016.

They don’t actually control their own destiny in the 2017 NFL Draft. Philadelphia’s initial 2017 first-round pick belongs to the Cleveland Browns (0-14). The Eagles can lower the value of the Browns’ second first-round pick by winning. Philadelphia needs to see the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) lose to see their 2017 first round pick’s stock improve. The Eagles got this pick from the Sam Bradford trade.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 22

Time: 8:25 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: NBC, NFL Network, Twitter

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Eagles will be getting 2.5 points at home from the visiting Giants. The moneylines for this game will be New York -145 and Philadelphia +125. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 41 points.

With a chance at beating a rival to secure a playoff berth, look for the Giants to cover and beat an Eagles team easily on Thursday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

