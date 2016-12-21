Giants at Eagles begins holiday weekend of playoff scenarios

Coming off one of its best weeks ever, Pro Picks is ready to rock the holidays.

It all starts in Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the Giants and Eagles can’t be too disappointed with a short week considering they get the Christmas weekend off.

For New York, the focus is on grabbing its first postseason spot in five seasons – or since it won the 2011 NFL title.

Sure, the Giants (10-4) still could win the NFC East, but they need plenty of help there, but a wild card is their most probably avenue.

Besides, in their two most recent Super Bowl championships, they were road warriors in the playoffs.

”We talk about everything is out in front of us,” first-year coach Ben McAdoo says. ”We have to make sure we are taking care of the task at hand, and that is the important thing for us.

”We make sure that we focus our attention and we have to be where our feet are, especially in a week like this where every second counts. We can’t waste a second of any day leading up to the ballgame.”

The Eagles (5-9) saw their season fall apart in late November and they’ve lost five straight.

The Giants (No. 5 in AP Pro32) are 2+-point favorites over the Eagles (No. 26 in AP Pro32). Seems like a small number.

GIANTS, 21-13

KNOCKOUT LEAGUE TIP: Houston had to rally to keep people alive, with a backup QB no less. This time, try the RAIDERS with their No. 1 quarterback.

No. 19 (tie) Minnesota (plus 6 1-2) at No. 10 Green Bay

It’s all fallen apart for Vikings just as season is looking up for Pack.

BEST BET: PACKERS 27-16

No. 8 Atlanta (minus 4) at No. 21 Carolina

Panthers want to go out in style.

UPSET SPECIAL: PANTHERS, 28-23

No. 25 San Diego (minus 6) at No. 32 Cleveland

Dare we? Dare we? Why not?

BROWNS, 20-19

No. 15 Tennessee (minus 4) at No. 30 Jacksonville

Jags have new coach. Titans have their eyes on playoffs.

TITANS, 26-20

No. 14 Tampa Bay (plus 3) at No. 22 (tie) New Orleans

Saints pretty much derail Bucs’ playoff chances.

SAINTS, 26-24

No. 13 Baltimore (plus 5) at No. 7 Pittsburgh, Sunday

Christmas feast, Part I: great rivalry, division title up for grabs.

STEELERS, 24-17

No. 11 (tie) Denver (plus 4) at No. 4 Kansas City, Sunday

Christmas feast, Part II: great rivalry, huge playoff implications.

CHIEFS, 15-13

No. 9 Detroit (plus 7 1-2) at No. 2 Dallas, Monday

Cowboys secure NFC home-field advantage throughout.

COWBOYS, 30-20

No. 11 (tie) Miami (plus 4) at No. 19 Buffalo

If Bills players are in Rex’s corner, they pull this off.

BILLS, 21-20

No. 17 Washington (minus 3 1-2) at No. 28 Chicago

Bears are hanging tough, but Redskins are desperate.

REDSKINS, 20-17

No. 17 New York Jets (plus 16 1-2) at No. 1 New England

Patriots could sit out Tom Brady and win this.

PATRIOTS, 30-10

No. 18 Indianapolis (plus 4) at No. 3 Oakland

Colts showed plenty of grit last week. Raiders have done it all season.

RAIDERS, 26-20

No. 24 Arizona (plus 7 1-2) at No. 6 Seattle

Seahawks can smell No. 2 NFC seed – and they don’t fear Dallas.

SEAHAWKS, 24-20

No. 22 (tie) Cincinnati (plus 2) at No. 16 Houston

Texans dealing with QB mess, but still can handle Bungles.

TEXANS, 17-13

No. 31 San Francisco (plus 4) at No. 29 Los Angeles

Might be a fun hockey or baseball game. Avert your eyes for this one.

RAMS, 16-13

Last Week: Against spread (11-5). Straight up: (13-3)

Season Totals: Against spread (110-103-8). Straight up: (136-86-2)

Best Bet: 9-6 against spread, 10-5 straight up.

Upset special: 6-8-1 against spread, 6-9 straight up

