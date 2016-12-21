Giants at Eagles begins holiday weekend of playoff scenarios
Coming off one of its best weeks ever, Pro Picks is ready to rock the holidays.
It all starts in Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the Giants and Eagles can’t be too disappointed with a short week considering they get the Christmas weekend off.
For New York, the focus is on grabbing its first postseason spot in five seasons – or since it won the 2011 NFL title.
Sure, the Giants (10-4) still could win the NFC East, but they need plenty of help there, but a wild card is their most probably avenue.
Besides, in their two most recent Super Bowl championships, they were road warriors in the playoffs.
”We talk about everything is out in front of us,” first-year coach Ben McAdoo says. ”We have to make sure we are taking care of the task at hand, and that is the important thing for us.
”We make sure that we focus our attention and we have to be where our feet are, especially in a week like this where every second counts. We can’t waste a second of any day leading up to the ballgame.”
The Eagles (5-9) saw their season fall apart in late November and they’ve lost five straight.
The Giants (No. 5 in AP Pro32) are 2+-point favorites over the Eagles (No. 26 in AP Pro32). Seems like a small number.
GIANTS, 21-13
KNOCKOUT LEAGUE TIP: Houston had to rally to keep people alive, with a backup QB no less. This time, try the RAIDERS with their No. 1 quarterback.
No. 19 (tie) Minnesota (plus 6 1-2) at No. 10 Green Bay
It’s all fallen apart for Vikings just as season is looking up for Pack.
BEST BET: PACKERS 27-16
No. 8 Atlanta (minus 4) at No. 21 Carolina
Panthers want to go out in style.
UPSET SPECIAL: PANTHERS, 28-23
No. 25 San Diego (minus 6) at No. 32 Cleveland
Dare we? Dare we? Why not?
BROWNS, 20-19
No. 15 Tennessee (minus 4) at No. 30 Jacksonville
Jags have new coach. Titans have their eyes on playoffs.
TITANS, 26-20
No. 14 Tampa Bay (plus 3) at No. 22 (tie) New Orleans
Saints pretty much derail Bucs’ playoff chances.
SAINTS, 26-24
No. 13 Baltimore (plus 5) at No. 7 Pittsburgh, Sunday
Christmas feast, Part I: great rivalry, division title up for grabs.
STEELERS, 24-17
No. 11 (tie) Denver (plus 4) at No. 4 Kansas City, Sunday
Christmas feast, Part II: great rivalry, huge playoff implications.
CHIEFS, 15-13
No. 9 Detroit (plus 7 1-2) at No. 2 Dallas, Monday
Cowboys secure NFC home-field advantage throughout.
COWBOYS, 30-20
No. 11 (tie) Miami (plus 4) at No. 19 Buffalo
If Bills players are in Rex’s corner, they pull this off.
BILLS, 21-20
No. 17 Washington (minus 3 1-2) at No. 28 Chicago
Bears are hanging tough, but Redskins are desperate.
REDSKINS, 20-17
No. 17 New York Jets (plus 16 1-2) at No. 1 New England
Patriots could sit out Tom Brady and win this.
PATRIOTS, 30-10
No. 18 Indianapolis (plus 4) at No. 3 Oakland
Colts showed plenty of grit last week. Raiders have done it all season.
RAIDERS, 26-20
No. 24 Arizona (plus 7 1-2) at No. 6 Seattle
Seahawks can smell No. 2 NFC seed – and they don’t fear Dallas.
SEAHAWKS, 24-20
No. 22 (tie) Cincinnati (plus 2) at No. 16 Houston
Texans dealing with QB mess, but still can handle Bungles.
TEXANS, 17-13
No. 31 San Francisco (plus 4) at No. 29 Los Angeles
Might be a fun hockey or baseball game. Avert your eyes for this one.
RAMS, 16-13
—
Last Week: Against spread (11-5). Straight up: (13-3)
Season Totals: Against spread (110-103-8). Straight up: (136-86-2)
Best Bet: 9-6 against spread, 10-5 straight up.
Upset special: 6-8-1 against spread, 6-9 straight up
—
(Fixes Upset special)
—
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- NFL
- Oakland Raiders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Tom Brady
- Washington Redskins
-