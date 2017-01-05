Geronimo Allison: Will he get his chances Sunday?

Geronimo Allison, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver who is fast becoming a household name in Packers Nation, has not shied away from opportunity.

When he’s gotten his chances this season, he’s shined.

Just take a look at the past couple of weeks when he took the field against Minnesota and Detroit.

But he has also been one of those fringe rookies who originally performed well in preseason, but couldn’t break the 53-man roster when August turned to September.

We all saw what he could do on the field when he paired up for big preseason plays with quarterback Joe Callahan. I, for one, was disappointed when he was cut, but pleased when he was signed to the practice squad.

Then he became a memory … that is until Randall Cobb suffered injuries and “G-Mo” was called up to the team. And he wasn’t just a body. The guy always seems to get open and has gained the confidence of Aaron Rodgers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy also likes the undrafted free agent and what he’s brought to the team in November and December.

The guy is too good to ignore and gives the Packers another tall, talented receiver that Aaron Rodgers seems to look to. Ignore the fact that he’s a rookie.

Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett hasn’t neglected Allison’s talents when he’s on the field. If you listen to the Packers longtime player and now coach, Allison’s opportunities will continue to come. It seems he is a player on the rise – one with which Packers seem confident.

Bennett recently talked about Allison’s training camp and how it’s helped him late in the regular season, “it seemed like every practice we had, he was making a play.”

And as for Allison, he’s thankful for the opportunity and is looking to contribute in even more ways as the the team heads to the playoffs.

“You never know what you’re going to be presented with,” Allison said. “I’m always watching Jordy, Davante (Adams) and Randall, and trying to pick up things to help me better myself as a player and as a man. Anything that they’re doing well, I try to take it from them and implement it into my game to be successful.”

If he continues to play well, it appears his name will continue to be known across Packers Nation.

