Georgia’s Mauger among Falcons’ 21 undrafted free agents

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with 21 undrafted free agents, including Georgia safety Quincy Mauger.

Mauger had seven interceptions at Georgia, including two in 2016.

The Falcons also agreed to terms with South Carolina linebacker Darius English and Auburn guard Robert Leff.

The list includes wide receivers Deante Burton of Kansas State, Reginald Davis III of Texas Tech and Josh Magee of South Alabama.

Other offensive players who will be in the Falcons’ rookie camp are Penn quarterback Alek Torgersen, Citadel fullback Tyler Renew, San Diego State offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, Southern Mississippi tackle Wil Freeman, Portland State center Cam Keizur and Connecticut tackle Andreas Knappe.

Atlanta also added Robert Morris safety Marcelis Branch, Iowa State cornerback Jarnor Jones, Miami (Ohio) defensive end J’terius Jones, Texas San Antonio safety Jordan Moore, Arkansas State defensive end Chris Odom, James Madison cornerback Taylor Reynolds, San Jose State linebacker Christian Tago and Pittsburg State safety Deron Washington.

