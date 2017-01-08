Game Ball – Wild Card Edition: Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

Game Ball is a weekly series that awards a “game ball” to the player of the game for the Oakland Raiders. Only one player will be chosen, and this one is for the Wild Card.

Awarding a game ball to a player, coach, or anyone deserving is a long-standing tradition in the NFL. And that is what serves as the inspiration for this weekly series.

Some games, many players may be deserving to be recognized as the player of the game — while some games, maybe only a couple of players are deserving. No matter what, there is always at least one person who stands out above the rest. Even in an ugly loss against that ends the season.

In the Wild Card game against the Texans, that player was Khalil Mack.

While some may gander at the box score, look at the zero sacks and scoff at this notion, Mack was a force on Saturday. He didn’t finish with a sack, sure, but he was one of the few Raiders who brought it against Houston.

Where Mack made his biggest impact was in the run game, where as usual, he was completely dominant. Khalil led the team in tackles with 11 (8 of them being solo). He also picked up two tackles for a loss. Per Pro Football Focus, Mack’s seven run stops were the most by a player at his position in any game this season.

Mack was close to a sack on multiple occasions, and even though he unfortunately couldn’t finish like he usually does, he still was the best player for the Raiders on either side of the ball. He also had little to no help from his teammates, as no one else was getting pressure on Brock Osweiler — either around the edges or from the interior.

Khalil has a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year. Will he win it?

This article originally appeared on