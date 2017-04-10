Full NFL Preseason Schedule 2017: 8 National Games Slated

The full 2017 NFL preseason schedule, which includes eight nationally televised games and starts on Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame Game

It’s only been two months since the conclusion of Super Bowl LI and already NFL fans are likely going through withdrawals. That’s why there’s so much buzz about the NFL, voluntary workouts, and things of that nature. However, that’s all just a taste — not the real thing. We don’t get an actual taste really until the 2017 NFL preseason schedule kicks off.

Luckily, we can now at least know what dates we have to look forward to. For some time now, we’ve known that the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH on Aug. 3 would be between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. However, the rest of the NFL preseason schedule has remained up in the air. That is no more.

The league released the 2017 NFL preseason schedule on Monday afternoon. This slate of preseason matchups includes eight games that will be broadcast on national networks. The rest of the games, of course, can be viewed through NFL Game Pass where they’ll be streaming.

So when is your team playing? Here’s a look at the full 2017 NFL preseason schedule:

Thursday Aug. 3

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (NBC, 8 p.m. ET) – Hall of Fame Game

Week 1 (Aug. 10-14)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens

Week 2 (Aug. 17-21)

Falcons at Steelers

Ravens at Dolphins

Bills at Eagles

Panthers at Titans

Bears at Cardinals

Broncos at 49ers

Packers at Redskins

Colts at Cowboys

Chiefs at Bengals

Rams at Raiders

Vikings at Seahawks

Patriots at Texans

Saints at Chargers

Giants at Browns (Aug. 21, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Jets at Lions

Buccaneers at Jaguars (Aug. 17, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Week 3 (Aug. 24-27)

Cardinals at Falcons

Bills at Ravens

Panthers at Jaguars

Bears at Titans (Aug. 27, FOX, 1 p.m. ET)

Bengals at Redskins (Aug. 27, FOX, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Browns at Buccaneers

Packers at Broncos

Texans at Saints

Colts at Steelers

Chiefs at Seahawks (Aug. 25, CBS, 8 p.m. ET)

Chargers at Rams (Aug. 26, CBS, 8 p.m. ET)

Dolphins at Eagles

Patriots at Lions

Jets at Giants

Raiders at Cowboys

49ers at Vikings (Aug. 27, NBC, 8 p.m. ET)

Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sep. 1)

Cardinals at Broncos

Ravens at Saints

Bengals at Colts

Browns at Bears

Cowboys at Texans

Lions at Bills

Jaguars at Falcons

Chargers at 49ers

Rams at Packers

Dolphins at Vikings

Giants at Patriots

Eagles at Jets

Steelers at Panthers

Seahawks at Raiders

Titans at Chiefs

Redskins at Buccaneers

Obviously the preseason ostensibly doesn’t mean anything. However, it does give fans a glimpse into position battles and things of that nature. More importantly, it’s NFL football on an NFL field. That’s a welcome sight after so many months off.

