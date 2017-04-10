Full NFL Preseason Schedule 2017: 8 National Games Slated
The full 2017 NFL preseason schedule, which includes eight nationally televised games and starts on Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame Game
It’s only been two months since the conclusion of Super Bowl LI and already NFL fans are likely going through withdrawals. That’s why there’s so much buzz about the NFL, voluntary workouts, and things of that nature. However, that’s all just a taste — not the real thing. We don’t get an actual taste really until the 2017 NFL preseason schedule kicks off.
Luckily, we can now at least know what dates we have to look forward to. For some time now, we’ve known that the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH on Aug. 3 would be between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. However, the rest of the NFL preseason schedule has remained up in the air. That is no more.
The league released the 2017 NFL preseason schedule on Monday afternoon. This slate of preseason matchups includes eight games that will be broadcast on national networks. The rest of the games, of course, can be viewed through NFL Game Pass where they’ll be streaming.
So when is your team playing? Here’s a look at the full 2017 NFL preseason schedule:
Thursday Aug. 3
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (NBC, 8 p.m. ET) – Hall of Fame Game
Week 1 (Aug. 10-14)
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals
Tennessee Titans at New York Jets
Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 (Aug. 17-21)
Falcons at Steelers
Ravens at Dolphins
Bills at Eagles
Panthers at Titans
Bears at Cardinals
Broncos at 49ers
Packers at Redskins
Colts at Cowboys
Chiefs at Bengals
Rams at Raiders
Vikings at Seahawks
Patriots at Texans
Saints at Chargers
Giants at Browns (Aug. 21, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
Jets at Lions
Buccaneers at Jaguars (Aug. 17, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
Week 3 (Aug. 24-27)
Cardinals at Falcons
Bills at Ravens
Panthers at Jaguars
Bears at Titans (Aug. 27, FOX, 1 p.m. ET)
Bengals at Redskins (Aug. 27, FOX, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Browns at Buccaneers
Packers at Broncos
Texans at Saints
Colts at Steelers
Chiefs at Seahawks (Aug. 25, CBS, 8 p.m. ET)
Chargers at Rams (Aug. 26, CBS, 8 p.m. ET)
Dolphins at Eagles
Patriots at Lions
Jets at Giants
Raiders at Cowboys
49ers at Vikings (Aug. 27, NBC, 8 p.m. ET)
Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sep. 1)
Cardinals at Broncos
Ravens at Saints
Bengals at Colts
Browns at Bears
Cowboys at Texans
Lions at Bills
Jaguars at Falcons
Chargers at 49ers
Rams at Packers
Dolphins at Vikings
Giants at Patriots
Eagles at Jets
Steelers at Panthers
Seahawks at Raiders
Titans at Chiefs
Redskins at Buccaneers
Obviously the preseason ostensibly doesn’t mean anything. However, it does give fans a glimpse into position battles and things of that nature. More importantly, it’s NFL football on an NFL field. That’s a welcome sight after so many months off.