From the Colts Complex, It’s the Continued Sound of Silence

As speculation continues to swirl around what’s actually going on at the Indianapolis Colts W. 56th Street address, team owner Jim Irsay remains surprisingly silent.

The long-term futures of both general manager Ryan Grigson and head coach Chuck Pagano are still not definitively determined, as Irsay has yet to make any sort of public declaration issuing a vote of confidence for his top brass–not via Twitter, Colts.com, or a social media ‘heavy-hitter’.

Irsay could put any mainstream media and fan rumor-mongering to bed, simply by saying something similar to, “The Colts are continuing the course with both Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano–both of whom have my full confidence and support at this time,” and leaving it at that.

He could’ve leaked something to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who could’ve reported that both Grigson and Pagano were coming back via Irsay’s decision-making–and even if Irsay wanted the added pressure, he could also transfer to Schefter that it’s ‘playoffs or bust’ however for their continued employment after next season.

While other teams like the Detroit Lions–who were a playoff team and the New York Jets have offered support for their embattled head coaches, we have yet to hear anything on Pagano besides Sporting News’ Alex Marvez report that the Colts head coach has been assured by Irsay that he’ll return.

If that’s the case though, why not just say it publicly?

Maybe after issuing Pagano a 4-year extension and Grigson a 3-year extension last offseason, Irsay doesn’t even want to give the indication that either member of his top brass is even remotely on the hot seat.

Maybe he doesn’t feel obligated that he has to say anything at all–having that right.

However, we’ve already heard him say earlier in the season that he was “not anticipating any changes” and later that he “was very unhappy” with the team’s performance, so it’s not as though Irsay hasn’t made his feelings known through mainstream media outlets before.

Instead, Colts fans are left wondering whether the increasing rumors surrounding franchise icon Peyton Manning and highly sought after head coaching candidate Jon Gruden are indeed true.

We’ve heard about Irsay’s plane being in Houston to possibly recruit Gruden last weekend, the potential late night conversations that occurred between Irsay and Manning during the Super Bowl XLI reunion festivities, but have yet to hear anything concrete.

Still, where there’s smoke, there’s generally some fire.

Perhaps Irsay is merely putting out feelers on Manning and Gruden because if he’s making a move, he’s making a big splash–not simply a move for the sake of making a move. Otherwise, he’ll stick with the status quo.

Regarding their head coaching position, Indianapolis is going to want a proven commodity–rather than take a chance on an up-and-coming coordinator because the Colts can’t afford (or rather don’t want to reasonably) pay three head coaches’ salaries should that young and up-and-coming coordinator immediately falter–with Pagano’s contract already on the books and the need for another potential replacement.

Gruden fits the bill, as a Super Bowl winning head coach and being one of the most highly sought after head coaching candidates in all of football as mentioned.

If Irsay indeed hires Jon Gruden as his next head coach (although he’d still have to theoretically abide by the Rooney Rule–which requires him to interview an African American head coaching candidate), this head coaching move would be the biggest coaching move for the team since the Colts eccentric owner hired Tony Dungy in 2002–adding instant credibility to the franchise again.

Manning is much more unproven, as he’s never had any prior experience in an NFL front office.

That being said, he possesses one of the most brilliant football minds that the sport has ever encountered with the work ethic and drive to excel in his newfound role–just as much as he did on the field. Irsay surely has images of John Elway ‘dancing in his head’ should he pull the trigger on being reunited with Manning within the Colts organization.

Perhaps Irsay is keeping both recruiting trails completely under wraps because if either pitch falls through, then he can’t reasonably bring either Pagano or Grigson back respectively when either one could know that the Colts owner was actively recruiting their replacement behind their backs–making things incredibly awkward among the franchise’s leadership going forward.

Perhaps Irsay is doing nothing at all besides planning on both Pagano and Grigson being back for next season.

One thing is clear though that the Colts owner wants to win.

It just remains to be fully seen whether that will continue to be with either Pagano and Grigson going forward for the Colts franchise respectively.

