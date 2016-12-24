Friday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) The Minnesota Vikings’ team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway in snowy conditions and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.

A team spokesman said there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. at Appleton International Airport. The Vikings were set to play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The airport did not have a staircase tall enough to reach the doorway of the stuck plane. Firetrucks arrived to retrieve passengers, but only two could leave the plane at a time.

Airport officials posted on Twitter that the first buses left for the team hotel in Appleton around 10:15 p.m. The buses arrived at the hotel in downtown Appleton about 15 minutes later, less than 14 hours before kickoff at Lambeau Field.

Players and coaches seemed to make the best out of the ordeal, posting video and messages on social media.

NEW YORK (AP) – Jets coach Todd Bowles was hospitalized with what the team called an ”undisclosed illness,” and he did not travel for the game at New England on Saturday.

In a statement posted on the team’s website , the Jets said Bowles was in stable condition, but it was uncertain if he would eventually join the team in time for the game.

The 53-year-old Bowles fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital, where New York general manager Mike Maccagnan visited him. Maccagnan remained in constant contact with Bowles, who wanted to coach the game but needed to be cleared by doctors.

If Bowles was unavailable to coach, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell was set to fill in against the Patriots.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL fined Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald a total of $42,540 for his actions in a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

Donald was flagged for grabbing a facemask in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 24-3 loss. He was then whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct for picking up the flag and throwing it back toward the official. The league fined Donald $18,231 for unnecessary roughness and $24,309 for the second infraction.

Donald has now been fined $82,040 this season for five infractions.

Also in that game, Michael Bennett and Cassius Marsh of the Seahawks drew $12,154 fines. Bennet’s fine was for unsportsmanlike conduct on a sack dance and Marsh’s fine was for unsportsmanlike conduct on a punt.

Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton was fined $36,464 for roughing Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon made a tearful public apology, more than two years after punching a woman and breaking bones in her face.

Mixon spoke at a news conference as Sooners coach Bob Stoops looked on. Mixon said he wanted to address the issue earlier, but his legal team advised him not to.

Mixon was suspended for a year after the altercation. Though Amelia Molitor shoved and slapped him first, Mixon said hitting a woman is unacceptable, even if provoked.

PRO BASKETBALL

The votes are in, and labor peace in the NBA is virtually assured for several years.

The National Basketball Players Association completed its process of voting to approve the terms of the next collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players, which was tentatively agreed upon last week. All that’s left to do now is for the sides to sign the deal, which will happen once the writing of the actual document is completed.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith will miss at least three months following surgery on his right thumb, a major injury that will have a ripple effect for the defending NBA champions.

The team said Smith, who sustained a ”complex fracture” earlier this week, will need 12 to 14 weeks of recovery time. The playoffs begin in mid-April.

TENNIS

Madison Keys said she will miss the Australian Open next month after having wrist surgery.

The 21-year-old American, ranked No. 8 in the world, said in a statement on Twitter that she had arthroscopic surgery on her left wrist three days after the season-ending WTA Finals in October. The right-hander described the procedure as minor, saying it didn’t involve any tendon issues and went very well.

PRAGUE (AP) – Petra Kvitova said she’s determined to play tennis again after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home and injured her playing hand.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was released from the hospital, three days after she was operated on following injuries suffered in the attack in the town of Prostejov.

With a big bandage covering her left hand and forearm, Kvitova said she was told by the surgeon who operated on her in a specialized clinic in the northern town of Vysoke nad Jizerou on Tuesday that her recovery is ”looking good and without complications.”

BASEBALL

ATLANTA (AP) – Gold Glove center fielder Ender Inciarte avoided salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves by agreeing to a $30,525,000, five-year contract.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Speedy outfielder Ben Revere agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, three weeks after Washington allowed him to become a free agent.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Third baseman Justin Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $64 million, four-year contract.

MIAMI (AP) – Right-hander Brad Ziegler’s $16 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins was finalized after he passed a physical.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Cuban right-hander Norge Ruiz agreed to a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $2 million signing bonus.

DETROIT (AP) – The Tigers are bringing back catcher Alex Avila with a $2 million, one-year contract to play behind starter James McCann.

Avila’s father, Al Avila, is Detroit’s general manager.

Alex Avila spent this year with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .213 with seven homers and 11 RBIs in 57 games before becoming a free agent for the second straight offseason. He said the deal with the Tigers came together between his agent, Matt Laird, and assistant general manager John Westhoff.