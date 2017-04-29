Friday’s Sports in Brief

NFL DRAFT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) It’s Philly, so of course they booed.

Roger Goodell heard it. Cincinnati’s selection of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon intensified it.

And Drew Pearson incited the fans at the NFL draft by lauding – and lauding and lauding – the hated Dallas Cowboys.

Not everything got jeered on the second day of the grab bag. The most popular group in the second round came from nearly 3,000 miles away from Philadelphia: the Washington Huskies secondary.

Three members – cornerbacks Kevin King and Sidney Jones, safety Budda Baker – were taken in the first 11 picks.

None of those choices drew the attention that Cincinnati’s pick at No. 48 overall did: Mixon, who was uninvited to the scouting combine because he was videotaped punching a woman in the face, breaking bones. Fans in the draft theater booed lustily when Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz announced the choice.

PRO BASKETBALL

Larry Bird is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers, a stunningly abrupt move even for an NBA legend known for making swift decisions.

Bird made the call and general manager Kevin Pritchard will be elevated to take his place, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move, which was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Bird leaves the Pacers ahead of a pivotal summer in which the franchise will have to decide what to do with star forward Paul George. He can become a free agent after next season and there is wide speculation that he would prefer to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pacers will have to decide whether to try to persuade him to stay long term or trade him.

BASEBALL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break following injuries sustained in a dirt-biking accident.

The 27-year-old suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in the April 20 crash on the team’s day off in Colorado.

Bumgarner started rehab focused on improving his range of motion, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. He is not expected to return before the All-Star break, which runs from July 10-13.

Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts this season. He is in the last guaranteed season of a $35.56 million, six-year contract that includes team options for 2018 and 2019.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

The ceremony will be May 3 before a game against the rival San Francisco Giants.

Scully will join Roy Campanella, Don Drysdale, Junior Gilliam, Sandy Koufax, Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Don Sutton and former managers Walter Alston and Tom Lasorda in the Ring of Honor.

The Dodgers will give away a commemorative microphone statue to the first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance.

The 89-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster retired in October after 67 years of calling Dodgers games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) – The International Tennis Federation says more doping tests will be carried out on professional players this year.

In a joint initiative between the ITF, ATP, Grand Slam Board and WTA, the number of tests this year will increase to 8,000, from 4,899 in 2016. More samples will be placed into long-term storage.

ITF President David Haggerty says ”we welcome this strengthening of the sport’s anti-doping efforts.”

Haggerty says: ”Protecting the integrity of tennis is an ongoing priority of the governing bodies of tennis to ensure that tennis is and remains a clean sport, and these enhancements will make a positive contribution to achieving that priority.”