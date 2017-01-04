Franchise Building Blocks: San Diego Chargers

The San Diego Chargers are in the beginning stages of finding a new head coach which could have a major impact on the future of the roster.

Despite his age, Philip Rivers is still playing at a high level and will be part of the San Diego Chargers future plans. His presence gives the team stability at the most important position on the field. However, the lack of building blocks along the offensive line has limited the team’s success.

There isn’t one member of the offensive line group that looks like someone the team can count on moving forward.

San Diego does have solid collection of offensive weapons thanks to the emergence of Melvin Gordon, Tyrell Williams and Hunter Henry. All three have established themselves as long-term pieces to the puzzle. Keenan Allen could be a part of that group if he’s able to overcome his durability issues and stay healthy.

Defensively, the Chargers have several high-end players who appear on their way to stardom. It starts with rookie Joey Bosa who quickly proved to be one of the more disruptive defenders in the league. He’s an all-around contributor who makes impact plays in both the run and passing game.

Corey Liuget is an underrated player who works well alongside Bosa. He’s a bigger defensive lineman who can occupy blockers and shoot the gap.

San Diego’s linebacker corps is an intriguing group with several players starting to carve out a long-term future with the team. Melvin Ingram is the team’s top edge rusher and an important piece of the puzzle. He’s a pending free agent who the Chargers must re-sign.

Jeremiah Attaochu has flashed the ability to generate a ton of pressure on the quarterback. He has had some injury problems, but is still someone San Diego should consider as a building block. The inside linebacker spot has Denzel Perryman and rookie Jatavis Brown locked in as starters.

Brown’s starting spot is a little fluid based on the fact that Manti Te’o will be healthy for the start of next season.

The secondary has Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett as two long-term starters at the cornerback position. Verrett’s injury history is a concern, but when healthy he is one of the better cover guys in the entire NFL.

San Diego’s new head coach will be under immediate pressure to win football games. The Chargers not only have a talented roster, but also have the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming draft. This team has enough pieces in place to compete for a playoff spot next year.

