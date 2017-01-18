Franchise Building Blocks: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a whirlwind season that had them in prime playoff position only to see the second half of the season fall apart.

Despite the team’s struggles at the end of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles have to feel great about their future. This is thanks to the development and strong rookie season from Carson Wentz. He showed a lot of poise for a quarterback many felt need a year on the bench to fully develop.

Wentz also deserves some credit for staying positive despite dealing with inconsistent offensive line play and drops from this receivers. He also got little help from his running game which saw several different players rotating in and out of the lineup.

The offensive players that can be counted on to develop alongside Wentz are Jordan Matthews, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson and Zack Ertz. Both Brooks and Johnson are keys to the offensive line’s success, but have both missed time with injuries and suspensions.

Matthews has been productive so far in his career despite his problems with drops. He needs to correct this problem if he hopes to remain a part of the team’s future.

The defensive side of the ball has several players who are considered franchise building blocks. Fletcher Cox is the biggest name and the most impactful player. His ability to generate pressure on the quarterback from his defensive tackle position is extremely valuable.

Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry have both shown flashes of dominance but need to perform on a more consistent basis. They should benefit from another season working in Jim Schwartz’s system.

The linebacker corps consists of explosive athletes like Nigel Bradham, Mychal Kendricks and Jordan Hicks. Bradham had an excellent season and might be the one player in this group the Eagles can count on moving forward.

Philadelphia’s secondary is set at the safety position but needs help at cornerback. Malcolm Jenkins is a game changer and the leader of the defense. He and Rodney McLeod work well together in the backend of the defense.

Jalen Mills is the one cornerback who has shown the ability to be a long-term piece to the puzzle. The rest of the cornerbacks on the roster are just placeholders at this point.

