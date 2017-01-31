Franchise Building Blocks: Miami Dolphins

Adam Gase took an under performing Miami Dolphins team and quickly help lead them to a playoff appearance.

The Miami Dolphins have had good overall talent on their roster for the past several years but just weren’t able to find a way to win. This is one of the better examples of how a coaching change can get a franchise headed in the right direction.

Adam Gase developed a strong offensive game plan that allowed Ryan Tannehill to find some consistency. This game plan also helped establish another young building block in running back Jay Ajayi.

Miami’s roster on the offensive side of the ball is loaded with young talent. The receiving corps is led by Jarivs Landry and DeVante Parker. Kenny Still is a pending free agent who the team has already expressed a desired to bring back.

The offensive line is a group that had its struggles but became a strength towards the end of the season. Rookie Larmey Tunsil had a terrific year and could stick at guard for another year. His position all depends on the health of the talented Branden Albert.

Mike Pouncey continues play at a high level when on the field, but he needs to show that he can stay healthy. It’ll be interesting to see if the Dolphins work to bring back veteran Jermon Bushrod who had a bounce back year moving inside to guard.

The one position that needs to be an offseason focus is tight end. Both Jordan Cameron and Dion Sims are hitting the free agent market and could find new homes.

Defensively, the Dolphins are on the verge of some turnover with aging vets like Cam Wake on the back end of his career. The other potential turnover is coming in the form of upgrades over average talent.

Reshad Jones, Isa Abdul-Quddas and Kiko Alonso are all considered building blocks for the future. These three have shown the ability to perform at a high level on consistent basis. The same can’t be said for youngsters Xavien Howard and Tony Lippett.

However, Howard and Lippett have flashed potential and could become franchise building blocks.

Ndamukung Suh’s situation will always be a bit unique based on the size of his contract. The fact is he’s an elite player who makes a bigger impact than most realize. He is a major part of this team’s future until his contract becomes a problem.

This article originally appeared on