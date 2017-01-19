Franchise Building Blocks: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have gone back to back years missing the playoffs and owner Jim Irsay appears desperate to change that trend.

Having Andrew Luck under center puts the Indianapolis Colts in a different situation than most NFL team’s that failed to make the playoffs. They know that they have an extremely talented quarterback capable of winning games on his own. Indianapolis has the ultimate franchise building block in Luck.

The issue is that the Colts have really struggled to build a balanced roster around their star quarterback. This includes putting together a capable offensive line and enough talent on defense to help keep games within reach.

One area where the team has added talent is at the wide receiver position with T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett all flashing the ability to play at a high level. Indianapolis also has Dwayne Allen and Jack Doyle at the tight end position who can contribute in the passing game.

The offensive line is a work in progress, but showed some signs for optimism this past season. Rookie Ryan Kelly should be the team’s starting center for the next decade. Joe Haeg and Le’Raven Clark showed enough promise that both should get a chance to compete for a starting job during the offseason.

Anthony Castonzo is a solid left tackle and Jack Mewhort showed upside at either guard or right tackle. The key is that the Colts have enough young talent in place to have their issues along the offensive line solved in the near future. It’s up to player development at this point.

Indianapolis also needs to find a long-term replacement for the aging Frank Gore. He’s still a productive player, but way past his prime.

The defensive side of the ball could be seen as a complete rebuild. Vontae Davis is the only standout player on the roster. Other players like Henry Anderson, David Parry and TJ Green are more complementary pieces.

