Franchise Building Blocks: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are on pace to own a top-5 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft which will add to the franchise building blocks already on the roster.

This season has been one of the worst in recent memory for the Chicago Bears. They obviously have some talent issues, but also have dealt with an extraordinary amount of injuries. These injuries have stunted the growth of some younger players and complicated the evaluation process.

Identifying Chicago’s franchise building blocks is more difficult because of the injury problems. It’s impossible to label players like Kevin White, Kyle Fuller and Eddie Goldman as key pieces to the puzzle. They just haven’t been on the field enough to establish themselves as reliable contributors.

The same can be said for Alshon Jeffery who is far from a lock to be back with the team next season. His contract situation will be one of the bigger storylines in Chicago this offseason.

Despite these problems, the cupboard isn’t bare in Chicago as they have several nice pieces to the puzzle. The offensive side of the ball has Jordan Howard, Kyle Long, Josh Sitton and Cody Whitehair. Cameron Meredith’s emergence also has him in the mix to be a long-term asset.

The fact that the offensive line has three pieces in place is important. Chicago should be able to rely on those three and Jordan Howard to establish a sound running game moving forward. It’s something the team can use to ease the pressure for whoever is under center.

Defensively, the Bears have to feel good about the development made by Leonard Floyd. He has flashed the ability to get to the quarterback and disrupt the offense. Floyd is still developing as a player, but has already shown he’s ready to contribute.

Akiem Hicks is another younger player the defense can build around. He has had a terrific season producing as both a pass rusher and run stuffer. The Bears have him under contract for another year, but are likely to start thinking about working out a long-term deal.

The injury to Danny Trevathan will have some long-term effects, but he should still be considered a cornerstone piece. He may not return until late next season, but will be counted on to be a major contributor moving forward.

Pernell McPhee is someone else with the potential to be a building block. The issue is that the long-term stability of his knee is in question. He’ll have to prove he can stay health and be just as effective as he was before the injury.

