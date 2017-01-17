Franchise Building Blocks: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills decision to make a change at head coach will result in some major changes in both philosophy and roster makeup.

This is going to be a very interesting offseason for the Buffalo Bills. They are coming off a very disappointing year and have several major roster decisions to make. The biggest is whether or not to bring back quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

As it stands, it appears like the Bills are ready to move on from Taylor and start fresh. The new quarterback won’t have much talent surrounding him on the offensive side of the ball. LeSean McCoy and Sammy Watkins are the only high-end playmakers.

Watkins is a dynamic athlete who produces when healthy, but has missed 11 games in the past two seasons.

The offensive line has Cordy Glenn and Eric Wood as nice building blocks. However, the rest of the group could be replaced in the near future. Richie Incognito is still playing solid football but is approaching the backend of his career.

Most of Buffalo’s long-term building blocks are on the defensive side of the ball. Three players from last year’s rookie class in Shaq Lawson, Adolphus Washington and Reggie Ragland are expected to play major roles.

The cornerback position is in good hands with Stephon Gilmore and Ronald Darby in the starting roles. Gilmore is a pending free agent but it’s hard to see a scenario where the Bills allow such a talented player to hit the open market.

Marcell Dareus is arguably the most talented player on the defense but his inconsistency and off-field issues have his future in doubt. Buffalo recently signed Dareus to a long-term deal and they need him to produce at a higher level.

Jerry Hughes is also someone the team will look to for more production. He has shown in the past that he’s capable of generating a ton of pressure. His ability to produce will be one of the keys if the Bills hope to get things turned around.

