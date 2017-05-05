Report: Fox Sports hires Jay Cutler

Fox Sports has hired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler to join its broadcast team, according to Fox's Peter Schrager.

The former Bears quarterback is set to join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the broadcast booth for the 2017 season, according to Schrager.

Cutler is the second prominent NFL quarterback to take a broadcast job this off-season, with Tony Romo also joining CBS.

Cutler, 34, is a free agent after being released by the Bears in March and has not attracted much attention on the open market, though Cutler’s agent, Bus Cook, told Garafolo that Cutler is still interested in playing football.

Cutler started just five games for the Bears last season, with the team going 1–4 in those games. Cutler has played 11 NFL seasons, including the last eight in Chicago.

This article originally appeared on