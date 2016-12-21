FOX’s Jay Glazer has some profanity-laced thoughts on Joe Mixon (Video)

There’s definitely no denying that FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer is not a fan of embattled Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon

Last week the public was finally able to see the videotape of star Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon striking a woman in Norman over two years ago. We had known for the past two years that Mixon had struck a woman, which was bad enough to begin with, but seeing the disturbing tape before our very eyes took things to a whole other level.

Because of the visual evidence coming to light, Mixon has far more detractors now than he had prior, and you can count one of them as popular FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.

Glazer, a very prominent figure in the NFL world, was asked about Mixon when TMZ caught up with him, and needless to say, he’s certainly not a fan.

In reality, Glazer echoes the sentiment of a lot of folks following the release of the videotape, which if you’ve seen it is certainly understandable.

While Glazer doesn’t think anyone should draft Mixon in next spring’s draft, the sad fact of the matter is that someone may indeed take a chance on him simply due to his immense talents on the field. Time and time again we’ve seen teams put talent over character issues, and that may very well end up being the case with the Oklahoma star as well.

However, after hearing what Glazer has to say, Mixon will not have many fans, especially in the media. If this is the attitude that one of the most respected insiders in the league is taking towards him, then you can imagine that there are many others who feel the same way.

