Four Panthers Set for Pro Bowl

After a franchise record 10 Carolina Panthers missed the Pro Bowl (due to the Super Bowl) last season, four will be participating this time around…

A Super Bowl appearance obviously trumps getting to play in the Pro Bowl, but with the Carolina Panthers failing to make the playoffs, four will be suiting up this season. A season removed from a franchise record 10 players, Carolina struggled this season to a 6-10 final record.

Long overdue, linebacker Thomas Davis will get an opportunity to play in the annual NFL game of all-stars for the first time in his career. Davis was voted as a participant last season but did not play.

Fellow linebacker Luke Kuechly has also been selected and although Davis wishes Kuechly would play, he is not. After sustaining a concussion and missing the final six games of the regular season the star linebacker has elected to not dress out.

Cleared of the NFL concussion protocol, head coach Ron Rivera said the decision was up to Kuechly alone.

Other Panthers that will be playing include tight end Greg Olsen, full back Mike Tolbert, and guard Trai Turner. Olsen will be playing in his third straight Pro Bowl after leading the Carolina receiving group in both catches and yards each season.

Turner was the most recent Panthers’ player selected after originally being left off of the roster. Filling in for injured Washington offensive guard Brandon Scherff, Turner earned his second consecutive nomination.

This season the Pro Bowl returns to the more traditional AFC vs. NFC format. Prior, select NFL legends drafted players from either league in order to create the best team possible. Ray Lewis and Jerome Bettis will represent the AFC with the NFC being represented by Charles Woodson and Tony Gonzalez.

For the first time in history, Orlando will host the 2017 Pro Bowl scheduled to be played at Camping World Stadium on January 29 at 8:00pm.

