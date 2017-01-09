Four Jaguars That GM Dave Caldwell Could Possibly Move In 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the salary cap flexibility to make necessary offseason moves. Here are four players that might play elsewhere in 2017.

General Manager Dave Caldwell is currently focusing on hiring the new head coach. The new coach will have drafted and showed how he will build the 2017 roster by the time that training camp opens. Four players may possibly be on different rosters leading into training camp.

Luke Joeckel will shock everyone if he returns because it is doubtful that he re-signs with Jacksonville. Caldwell and the new coach will have to decide which players they will re-sign. CB Prince Amukamara, DE Tyson Alualu, DT Abry Jones and S Johnathon Cyprien are unrestricted free agents from the defense. On the offense, WR Bryan Walters, WR Arrelious Benn, G Patrick Omammet, and RB/WR Denard Robinson are unrestricted free agents. Which ones have performed well enough to be re-signed?

There are other free agents that could help Jacksonville. Most of all, there are teams who are looking to ease or get under their salary cap. March 3rd and June 1st are significant dates to watch this offseason. According to spotrac.com, Jacksonville will be active on those dates.

Four Jaguars That spotrac.com Says May Play Elsewhere in 2017

First, Davon House did not play well in 2016. His contract expires after the 2018 season. For the 2017 and 2018 seasons, his contract will cost Jacksonville a hit of $6 million on their salary cap. Should the Jaguars decide to trade or release him now, House’s remaining salary will not count as dead cap.

Second, the often injured Jared Odrick is another player worth moving to a different team. He is guaranteed a two million dollar roster bonus if he is still on the Jaguar roster on March first. Just like House, Odrick could be traded or released before March first without a dead cap hit.

Third, Julius Thomas will cost the Jaguars $8.3 million in 2018. Caldwell will have to make sure moving Thomas is the right move. The new offense may require keeping him. The dead cap hit before June 1 is $3.6 million and after June 1 is $1.2 million in 2017 and $2.4 million in 2018. Thomas has not made the impact that many believed he would.

Finally the question turns to the starting quarterback. While Blake Bortles is still in his rookie contract, his play is highly questionable. Since there will be a new head coach in 2017, will Bortles be his starter? Bortles would count for $3.3 if he gets traded. Jacksonville would be paying him to stay home if they choose to release him.

Bortles is more likely to remain a Jaguar of the four. It will be interesting to see how the offseason plays out.

This article originally appeared on