Four Chiefs named First-Team All-Pro

The Associated Press named four Kansas City Chiefs to the Pro Bowl, and all of them are under the age of 30. Not a bad sign for the future.

On Friday afternoon, the Chiefs found out that four of their players got named to the Associated Press First-Team All-Pro list. Those men include tight end Travis Kelce, corner Marcus Peters, returner Tyreek Hill and safety Eric Berry. These are also the four players who were named to the Pro Bowl.

This is the first time that Peters, Kelce or Hill have been given such an honor. Kansas City has seen this a few times for Berry, as this is his third First-Team All-Pro inclusion. Berry is starting to build a very serious case for the Hall of Fame. A Super Bowl win wouldn’t hurt that cause.

#Chiefs all-pros include Eric Berry, Ty Hill, Travis Kelce and Marcus Peters. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 6, 2017

Most importantly, this speaks to the amount of talent in Kansas City. Only the Dallas Cowboys had more First-Team All-Pro players. For the Chiefs, all of these men are either 28 years old or younger. The core of the team is incredibly set for the future, with the assumption that general manager John Dorsey signs Berry this offseason.

It’s a very exciting time for to root for this franchise, something that hasn’t been this true in at least 20 years.

This article originally appeared on