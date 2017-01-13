Four bright spots on the Jets from an overall awful season

2016 will be a year most fans of the New York Jets want to forget but there were some bright spots to enjoy.

The New York Jets were a mess this season, they only won five games. It’s easy to point out all the bad things from this season, but how about the positives? In the grand scheme of things, at least the Jets have some pieces and a great draft pick to look forward to in the new year.

Defensive end Leonard Williams proved this past season that he is not only the best player on the Jets defensive line, not only the best player on their defense but the best player on the whole team. He just finished his second season and he should be only getting better.

Running back Bilal Powell finished the season with a career-high in rushing yards, and he averaged 5 yards per carry for the whole season, but towards the end of the year was when he really flourished. Over the last four games of the season, he averaged 138 total yards from scrimmage and 5 yards per carry. He very well could be a big part of the Jets future plans.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa took a great step forward in 2016. Remember at the start of the season when we all expected the Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker duo to be great again but the other receivers were a question mark? Well, Enunwa proved his worth. No one expected him to be the team leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, but he was. He’s also only 24 years old and should only be getting better over time.

Finally, the Jets have a top-ten pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Unless your team doesn’t have their first round pick for whatever reason, one of the few (if not the only) good thing about having a bad record is that you get to pick higher in the draft.

Remember the last time the Jets had the 6th overall pick? They drafted Williams, who should be a very good player for years to come. What direction will the Jets ultimately go in this time? Will they draft a quarterback? Will they draft Leonard Fournette or Dalvin Cook to help out the ground game? Could they pick a defensive player in the first round which is something they are used to doing? The possibilities are endless but hopefully, the Jets pick a player capable of being a cornerstone for years to come.

