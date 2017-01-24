Forrest Lamp could be Denver Broncos 1st round target

The Denver Broncos will be looking for help along the offensive line, and Western Kentucky star Forrest Lamp could be a building block…

Improving the offensive line is one of the top priorities for the Denver Broncos this offseason, and there could be a building block in Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp available in this year’s draft.

Though a tackle by trade, some scouts and analysts are projecting Lamp as a guard moving forward in the NFL, as his arm length is not quite what the NFL requires. That’s not a big deal, because Lamp’s ability to keep defenders at bay has never been limited by the length of his arms.

Lamp has been one of the most consistently dominant linemen I have watched in college football over the last couple of years, and he’s taking his game to another level as he prepares for the 2017 NFL Draft…

Did I mention this guy has been freakishly consistent?

Western Kentucky OT Forrest Lamp's rank in overall PFF grade among FBS tackles: 2014: 4th

2015: 2nd

2016: 1st#SeniorBowl — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 23, 2017

The Broncos certainly need help on the offensive line, and this guy can provide it. The question is, will he be available when the Broncos are on the clock at pick no. 20 overall? Is he worth trading up a couple of spots to get?

John Elway will certainly have ammunition to get that done if he wants to, but the Broncos usually do a great job of playing the board and making moves only as they are necessary, at least in the first round. Lamp is probably going to wind up being the highest graded offensive lineman in this year’s class, at least on my board, and if that’s the case, a team with arguably the most dire need on the offensive line taking the best offensive lineman with their top pick makes sense.

As much as we’d all like to see the Broncos make a flashy pick like David Njoku or Christian McCaffrey, the logical, sensible route of a guy like Forrest Lamp to anchor the offensive line (potentially at one of the guard spots) isn’t anything I would turn my nose at.

This guy is the real deal, a future All-Pro. I can’t wait to watch him at the next level, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s wearing orange and blue.

