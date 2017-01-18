Former Oakland Raiders RB Tyrone Wheatley Hired by Jaguars

Former Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a RB Coach.

A name familiar to Raider Nation has returned to the NFL, as former Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to coach the position he once played.

Most recently, Wheatley was the RB Coach as the University of Michigan, where he is an alum. He has bounced around to several different colleges in the same role, with one previous pitstop in the NFL.

Doug Marrone is the new head coach of the Jaguars, and he has twice worked with Wheatley in the past. First at Syracuse from 2010 to 2012, and then with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and 2014.

A former first-round pick in 1995, Wheatley spent 1999 through 2005 with the Raiders.

Wearing a No. 47 jersey, Wheatley appeared in 81 games for the Raiders over the course of six seasons. 3,692 of his 4,962 career rushing yards took place in a Raiders uniform, as did 32 of his 40 career rushing touchdowns.

Wheatley’s son is pictured in the article, who followed his footsteps to the University of Michigan.

