Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver fired by Eagles

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Greg Lewis was recently let go by the Philadelphia Eagles after a season of being the team’s wide receivers coach.

Mostly known for being the recipient of Brett Favre’s miraculous game-winning touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers in 2009, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Greg Lewis has reportedly been fired by the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the 2016 season as the team’s wide receivers coach. The news was first reported by Yahoo!’s Charles Robinson on Monday.

I’m told the #Eagles have fired wide receivers coach Greg Lewis. Apparently that’s who is getting the blame for the WR woes this year. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 9, 2017

Lewis spent two years with the Vikings from 2009 to 2010. His lone touchdown in Minnesota was actually part of that amazing finish against the 49ers.

Speaking of, we might as well watch that moment once again.

Since his last NFL season as a player in 2010, Lewis has vaulted himself up the coaching ladder all around the country. He began as a wide receivers coach in the college ranks for three seasons before landing as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2015 and then with the Eagles’ as their wide receivers coach this year.

Philadelphia’s receivers struggled in 2016 and the team obviously felt it was best to move on from Lewis. No worries for him though as his coaching and playing experience should help him land a position on another team’s staff for 2017.

This article originally appeared on