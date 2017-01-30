Former Minnesota Vikings fail to capture glory at 2017 WWE Royal Rumble

Two former members of the Minnesota Vikings participated at the WWE’s 2017 Royal Rumble, but neither could muster a win at the popular pay per view event.

While some current members of the Minnesota Vikings roster were playing in the Pro Bowl, many other football fans made the decision to tune in to the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Included in the popular annual sports entertainment show were two gentlemen who at one time participated during the preseason with the Vikings: Leati Joseph “Joe” Anoaʻi and Brock Edward Lesnar.

These two men combined for three opportunities to either win a championship or overcome 29 other professional wrestlers in the Royal Rumble match. It was Anoa’i who had two chances to get a win during the show.

Brock Lesnar is a household name. His success as both a professional wrestler and in the UFC have made him a hot topic of conversation over the years. Lesnar entered the match as the #26 competitor in the match and proceeded to knock everyone around, hitting his signature finishing move, the F5, on multiple superstars.

However, it was WCW legend Bill Goldberg who threw Brock over the top rope and down to the floor, eliminating him from the match and removing his chance earn a spot in the headlining match of Wrestlemania.

On the other hand, Anoa’i is better known by fans of professional wrestling as Roman Reigns. Scheduled to take on Kevin Owens in a no-disqualification match for the WWE Universal Championship, Reigns failed to win the match due to shenanigans by Chris Jericho (who was suspended above the ring in a shark cage) and a run-in from the monstrous Braun Strowman.

Reigns would get another chance at victory. He was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match, coming into the match as the 30th and final competitor. He lasted until the final two, where after eliminating Bray Wyatt, “The Guy” was eliminated by Randy Orton.

Randy Orton will go on to face Smackdown’s WWE Champion at WrestleMania, but both the former Minnesota Vikings will likely still have a large role at “The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment” despite coming up short at the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar still has unfinished business with Goldberg, and desperately needs to defeat the WCW icon. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns now has issues with Braun Strowman or could find himself taking on the legendary Undertaker.

