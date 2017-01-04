Former Hokie’ Hurt In The NFL

Former Hokie’ Dadi Nicolas was hurt in his last NFL game and the outcome for a return seems bleak.

Dadi Nicolas wasn’t a go to guy for the Kansas City Chiefs, nor was he a top target in the 2016 NFL Draft. Nicolas was lost on the Chiefs roster for a while and as we was beginning to make a name for himself, a season ending injury will push him back even more now.

Gave it all I got. — Dadi L Nicolas (@YYBAQB) January 3, 2017

That is a strong statement from the former Hokie standout who had 166 tackles, 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his career with Virginia Tech.

The injury Nicolas suffered was a ruptured patellar tendon. A injury in which Seahawks’ tight end Jimmy Graham suffered in 2015 that made him miss the last five games of the season. This isn’t just a injury that a athlete can wake up from in six months and be healthy and ready to play, it is a injury that will take vigorous training and physical therapy to get back on the football field.

A study in 2011 found that 79 percent of 22 NFL players did however make a full recovery and got back on the field. As for Nicolas, he hopes to make a full recovery.

Due to the status of Nicolas, the Chiefs announced that he was being played on injured reserve.

We placed LB Dadi Nicholas on the Reserved/Injured list and signed LB Victor Ochi. pic.twitter.com/nwlp9eYmXO — z-Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2017

Nicolas is currently in the first year of his four-year, $2.49 million contract and stands to make base salaries of $540,000 and $630,000 over the next two years. He appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs this season.

