Former Giants kicker Josh Brown discusses how he abused his ex-wife

Former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown detailed how he physically abused his then-wife, Molly, in his first public admission during an interview with “Good Morning America” scheduled to air Thursday.

Brown, who is currently being investigated by the NFL, said in the interview that he “never hit her” but does admit being aggressive with her.

“I mean I had put my hands on her,” Brown says in the interview. “I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage.

“I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her,” Brown added. “I never did those types of things.”

This isn’t the first time Brown has denied hitting his wife. When he was released by the Giants in October, he noted in a statement to ESPN that, “I never struck my wife, and never would.”

Despite reiterating the distinction in the “Good Morning America” interview, Brown added, “What I did was wrong. Period.”

Brown, who was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in May 2015 but was never formally charged, also admitted in the interview that domestic violence can take many forms.

“Domestic violence is not just physical abuse. We’re talking intimidation and threats, the attempt to control, body language,” he said. “An abuser is going to abuse to a certain degree to acquire some kind of a reaction.”

The NFL suspended Brown in August 2016 for one game, stemming from his 2015 arrest. The Giants, who initially kept Brown on their roster, cut ties with the veteran kicker shortly after the King County (Wash.) Sheriff’s office released copies of his notebook in which he admitted the abuse.