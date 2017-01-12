Former Chargers LB Shawne Merriman will hunt you down if you burn his jersey

Shawne Merriman had a few choice words for the unhappy San Diego Chargers faithful who are burning team apparel after the move to Los Angeles was announced.

You might know him for his six years in San Diego, but Shawne Merriman might be a hitman if he catches anyone burning his Chargers jersey. Merriman started to feel like Liam Neeson from the Taken movies when he heard about fans outside Qualcomm Stadium, ready to set some San Diego Chargers merchandise on fire. Once Merriman got wind of this, he advised anyone against tampering with his number.

If anybody thinking about burning my jersey I'm not Lebron I'll come find you. lol — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) January 12, 2017

The reference Merriman uses concerns the Miami Heat fans burning LeBron James’s jersey when he left for his hometown state. Of course, there were no reported incidents of James tracking down any of those that decided to disrespect him in the sense of jersey burning. However, for Merriman, fans may not escape his wrath if they’re caught. Though there’s more humor than reality in his statement, Merriman did a good service for San Diego during his peak days.

After his 2009 season, Merriman pretty much ran out of gas. His sack totals dropped, while the number of tackles increased, but his body began to break down. Just one year following his plummet, Merriman was picked up by the Buffalo Bills, where he spent two seasons. That same year, Merriman retired with Buffalo after recording a career total of 45.5 sacks and 197 tackles.

It’s an unfortunate scenario for fans in San Diego who lost their football team today. Will fans in Los Angeles be able to support them like those in San Diego did for so long? That may be tough considering the Rams moved there last season with less than favorable results.

Despite all the celebrity gossip that circulates Los Angeles, the Chargers relocation to the city might make it the nation’s capital of jokes. The rivalry between the Rams and Chargers won’t be a fanfare. Los Angeles isn’t a town that loves the NFL.

