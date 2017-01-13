Former 49ers Head Coach Jim Tomsula on Redskins’ Radar, per Report

Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula is being eyed by the Washington Redskins, according to a report.

Jim Tomsula might only get one year off from NFL duties, at least according to a report from Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Am told former #49ers HC Jim Tomsula is on Washington's radar as that team fills out its coaching staff. Tomsula was out of football in '16. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 13, 2017

The San Francisco 49ers’ former head coach, who was dismissed after a 5-11 finish in 2015, was out of football last season. And, according to the report, the Washington Redskins are interested in bringing Tomsula aboard to round out its coaching staff.

It was pretty clear Tomsula was set up to fail by the Niners front office that year. But as a defensive line coach, Tomsula was certainly among the best in the NFL.

During his 2007-through-2014 stretch in this capacity, San Francisco boasted one of the better D-lines in the league.

One might argue the Niners certainly missed his presence in the same capacity this year.

If Washington brings him aboard, it’s likely his position would be along the same unit. Or at least within the Redskins’ front-seven defense — perhaps as a linebackers coach.

Moving to a defensive coordinator position in Washington is also possible. The Redskins elected to fire former defensive coordinator Joe Barry at the end of 2016, so maybe Tomsula’s fall won’t be that sharp or long.

If it does happen, and Tomsula returns to the NFL, it will be interesting to see if his famous mustache returns.

