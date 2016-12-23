For Cowboys, Christmas came early: A NFC East crown, playoff gifts

The Dallas Cowboys received three early Christmas presents after the New York Giants fell to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, 24-19.

Although the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their upcoming Monday night matchup in prime time against a surging Detroit Lions team, the implications of that game have changed quite a bit following outcome of Thursday Night Football. In that all-NFC East contest, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to defeat the New York Giants, 24-19.

The win not only prevented the Giants from locking up a place in the postseason, but it also granted the Cowboys to open up some early Christmas presents. Three gifts were unwrapped following that upset victory by the Eagles in fact: Dallas received the NFC East crown, a bye in the first round of the playoffs and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

This essentially makes the Cowboys next two games irrelevant to the team’s playoffs plans. Following the Cowboys Monday Night Football matchup in Detroit, Dallas is scheduled to travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on New Year’s Day.

But just because these games may be irrelevant to the Cowboys postseason plans, it doesn’t mean these matchups fail to have have meaning. The 2016 version of America’s Team has a chance to set their franchise’s regular season record for wins with victories in these final two games.

As for rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and fellow first-year running back Ezekiel Elliott, both are chasing some major NFL hardware. The dynamic duo are each up for the NFL MVP and Rookie of the Year Awards, and these final two regular season contests could allow them to make history.

For Elliott, he is only 258 yards away from breaking Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson‘s rookie rushing record of 1,808 yards that has stood for over three decades.

Currently, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and his staff are not giving any indication they’ll be sitting or spelling players over the next two weeks in preparation for the postseason. In fact, an argument could be made that the best thing for these younger players is to actually play rather than resting too long.

Regardless, the Dallas Cowboys are once again the NFC East champions. That twice in the past three seasons they have earned that honor. And with a first-round bye and home-field advantage secured through the playoffs, the road to Super Bowl LI now goes through Dallas.

