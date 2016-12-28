For 49ers fans, 2016 can’t end fast enough

The internet is filled with lamentations about this or that happening to make 2016 seem depressing. For San Francisco 49ers fans, this sentiment is exceedingly true. This dismal year cannot end fast enough.

It has become a common theme on the internet to lament the occurrences of 2016. Some point to politics (though we like to steer clear of that topic here at NinerNoise.com). Others point to the losses of such icons as David Bowie, Prince, and Carrie Fisher, among others. Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, also recently was admitted to a hospital for what is believed to be a stroke.

The losses of such icons has been lamentable. While a game like football pales in comparison to people’s lives, San Francisco 49ers fans have felt the pain of 2016 on the field more than anywhere else.

Three years removed from back-to-back-to-back appearances in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers find themselves battling for the first overall pick in the draft. The only team the 49ers can seem to beat is the Los Angeles Rams. At 2-13 (and heavy underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17) the 49ers look set to match their lowest win total in franchise history. (The 49ers were also held to two wins in 1963, 1978, 1979, and 2004.)

The fall of the 49ers has been painfully shocking. A few short years ago this franchise looked like a perennial power and a contender for the next decade. Now few positions have solid starters, the quarterback situation is a mess, and any hope of contention is beyond the horizon. A franchise-record 13 game losing streak did not help matters either.

You may be looking forward to 2017 for any number of reasons. For 49ers fans, it’s simply to move on from this awful season.

Who’s got it better than us? In 2016, just about everybody.

