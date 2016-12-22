FiveThirtyEight Gives Oakland Raiders 7% Chance to Win Super Bowl

FiveThirtyEight, an analytics website owned by ESPN, released their playoff odds for the Oakland Raiders and the rest of the NFL.

The Oakland Raiders have a 100% chance of making the playoffs — that much is for certain. But for their aspirations beyond that, it’s anyone’s game.

FiveThirtyEight — an ESPN website headed by Nate Silver — recently released some NFL playoff odds, including which teams are the most likely to win the Super Bowl. According to their analytics, the Raiders have the 5th best chance to be crowned Super Bowl champs, with a likelihood of just 7 percent.

Here are the top six:

Patriots – 30 %

Cowboys – 17%

Seahawks – 12%

Chiefs – 10%

Raiders – 7%

Steelers and Falcons – 6%

They also include the likelihood of each team winning their respective division, and for the Raiders, they are pegged at having a 57% chance of winning the AFC West. So Oakland is 14% more likely to win the division over the Chiefs, but 5% less likely to win the Super Bowl.

In the preseason, FiveThirtyEight had the Raiders with less than a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl, just a 20% chance to make the playoffs, and only a 7% chance to win the division.

The Raiders have proved them wrong thus far. Let’s hope they can do so one more time.

This article originally appeared on