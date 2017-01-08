Five takeaways from Packers’ wild-card victory over Giants

What did we learn from the Green Bay Packers’ wild-card victory over the New York Giants?

History wouldn’t repeat itself at Lambeau. Two times a winner at this venue, Eli Manning returns home after a disappointing performance under the lights. The same can’t be said of his opposite number, Aaron Rodgers lighting up the Giants defense with four touchdowns.

Green Bay’s season hasn’t been without adversity, and it’s not over yet. Jordy Nelson’s first-quarter injury threatened to derail any hopes of a trip to Dallas, but Davante Adams and Randall Cobb made sure Nelson’s absence wouldn’t yield 2015-like results.

Rodgers’ dominance continued into a seventh game, while his interception-less streak moved to eight. Not since Green Bay’s humbling in Tennessee has Rodgers thrown the ball to the other team. With another masterclass against New York, the two-time MVP inspires belief he could lead his team to the promised land for a second time in his career.

What did we learn from the Packers’ rout of the Giants? Here’s five takeaways from the wild-card victory.

Packers win without Jordy Nelson

As Jordy Nelson’s game, and potentially season, was ended by the helmet of Giants cornerback Leon Hall, you could be forgiven for fearing the worst. The Packers posted just seven offensive yards in the first quarter, New York’s defense having its way. But as it turned out, there was no reason to worry.

Aaron Rodgers had a 153.9 passer rating when targeting Randall Cobb and Davante Adams. #NYGvsGB — Matt Claassen (@PFF_Matt) January 9, 2017

Randall Cobb looked like he’d time-traveled to 2014, hauling in three touchdowns in a game for the first time since a Week 3 blowout of Kansas City last season. Davante Adams picked up where he left off in the regular season, catching his 13th touchdown of the campaign.

Nelson’s status is uncertain for next week’s trip to Dallas. The Packers proved on Sunday they can move the football without their star receiver, something that couldn’t be said often enough last year, but missing him next week would still be a significant blow to this red-hot offense.

The status of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target will be the biggest story to follow as the week progresses. Sunday’s performance at least showed Green Bay can move the ball even without their trusted veteran.

Defense gets it done at critical times

For all the concerns of the Packers depleted secondary entering a matchup with Odell Beckham, it was an impressive showing by Dom Capers’ unit. Beckham was restricted to just 28 yards on four catches, Green Bay again slowing down Eli Manning’s superstar receiver, just as they did in Week 5.

Outside of a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tavarres King, the Packers had their way against a Giants offense unable to shift out of first gear. Capers’ unit was certainly helped by inaccurate throws and a host of dropped passes, even a few uncharacteristic lapses by Beckham himself, but when a big play was needed, the Packers came through.

A timely Julius Peppers sack forced New York to punt deep in its own territory. Three plays later Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams in the end zone for Green Bay’s first points of the game.

Clay Matthews made the play of the day on defense, strip-sacking Manning, and when many around him stopped, thinking it was an incomplete pass, Matthews wisely scooped up the football to secure a turnover and put the game on ice.

This defense won’t draw comparisons to Denver anytime soon, but their dominant performance on Sunday set the table for Aaron Rodgers to guide his team to victory.

Aaron Rodgers weaves Hail Mary magic again

Nobody throws a Hail Mary like Aaron Rodgers.

With the game delicately poised at 7-6, the Packers had just enough time to launch a fourth-and-2 into the end zone at the half. And like he did in Detroit and Arizona last season, Rodgers through a rainbow pass, dropping into the hands of Randall Cobb for a touchdown.

Not only was this another example of Rodgers’ ability to put the ball where it needs to be from deep, the score shifted the momentum in a huge way.

After one quarter, the game was all Giants. Their gameplan put them on top, Green Bay with no answer to an impressive defensive performance. But after a much-needed touchdown drive, this Hail Mary set the Packers on their way to a rout.

Consider it revenge. The last time these teams met in the postseason, it was the Giants benefiting from a halftime Hail Mary connection. Now it was Rodgers’ turn to shift the momentum his team’s way.

Rodgers has now converted three Hail Mary attempts in a 14-month span. It’s about time Mike McCarthy just added it to the regular offense.

Christine Michael provides spark to run game

Ty Montgomery found little success against New York’s suffocating defense, a front seven dominant against the run. Montgomery fought hard on 11 carries but offered little between the tackles. The Giants were able to shut down the run game and tee off on Aaron Rodgers.

Christine Michael went a way to stopping that. The former Seahawk averaged 4.5 yards per carry on his 10 attempts, providing the necessary spark to allow Green Bay’s offense to hit top gear.

Michael ripped off consecutive runs of 10, four, nine and four yards as the Packers finally put together some consistency on the ground.

The Packers don’t need a dominant rushing attack to succeed in the playoffs, just one that can keep defenses honest. Michael’s success immediately opened up the play-action passing game, something we saw little of in the immediate aftermath of Eddie Lacy’s season-ending ankle injury.

Running the ball and controlling the clock will be important in Dallas. Between Michael, Montgomery and fullback Aaron Ripkowski, the Packers should have enough talent to move the ball effectively, with the hope of easing the pass rush and freeing up shots downfield.

Dallas awaits

Green Bay and Dallas have met twice since the controversial divisional round meeting at Lambeau two years ago, but this is the first time it’ll happen in the playoffs. The series is split since that afternoon in Green Bay, but this game will be very different.

Now it’s the Cowboys time to play host, winners of the NFC behind the sublime play of rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The pairing gave the Packers too much to handle earlier in the season, but much has changed since that day.

Green Bay is riding a seven-game winning streak. Aaron Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career and is without an interception in his past eight games. The Packers are the definition of a hot playoff time, while the Cowboys haven’t played a meaningful game for three weeks. How will this factor into next Sunday’s game?

It’s also worth noting the Packers haven’t had a break since their Week 4 bye. The Cowboys will be well-rested after a week off. They also get home-field advantage.

We’re all set for a fascinating divisional round clash. It will be the final game of the weekend, meaning the winner of Atlanta-Seattle will already be determined.

