Five surprises on the AP NFL All-Pro teams

Three rookies were selected to the AP NFL All-Pro team along with 17 first-time selections. While the likes of Antonio Brown and Von Miller were expected, there were names in spots that were surprising to see. Here are five of the biggest surprises of the AP NFL All-Pro team.

Tom Brady, Quarterback — New England Patriots

Tom Brady has completed perhaps the best twelve-game stretch in NFL history, but he’s only on the second team. Brady has the best touchdown/interception stat line in history, throwing 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Apparently, the AP decided to honor Matt Ryan’s 16 games over Brady’s 12.

Odell Beckham, Jr. Wide Receiver — New York Giants

Another second-team selection, Beckham had 101 catches and 1367 yards with 10 touchdowns. Julio Jones, who was picked first-team ahead of OBJ? 83 catches, 1409 yards, and six touchdowns in 14 games. Not too much ahead of OBJ, but not sure if Jones deserves outright over Beckham.

David Johnson, Running Back — Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals running back is the only player on both sides of the ball named to both first and second-teams, which is surprising. The AP All-Pro selection has added a “flex position” to reflect the personnel changes within the NFL. Johnson is the first-team flex selection, but the second-team running back. While that’s fine and dandy, it would be best to have him on either the flex position or the running back slots.

Leveon Bell, Running Back — Pittsburgh Steelers

Here’s how it should have been done; First team: RB: Ezekiel Elliott. Flex; David Johnson. Second team: RB: Jay Addai or DeMarco Murray. Flex: Leveon Bell. Sounds simple, right?

T.Y. Hilton. Wide Reciever — Indianapolis Colts

No love for T.Y., huh? I guess leading the league in reception yards doesn’t mean much.

