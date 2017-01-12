Five Inside Linebackers the Arizona Cardinals Could Draft

The Arizona Cardinals could target an inside linebacker in this year’s NFL Draft

With the 2016 season over, the focus for the Arizona Cardinals and their fans has shifted to the NFL Draft. For a team that was supposed to be a Super Bowl contender, it’s a chance to add enough talent to make one last run with their current players, and win the franchise’s first championship in more than five decades.

When discussing the upcoming selection process, fans point to quarterback, receiver, or cornerback as the biggest positions of need. With Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald on the verge of retiring, the first two make sense. Free agency in the secondary means a cornerback would also be a logical pick.

One position that the Cardinals could address early, that gets less attention, in the 2017 draft is inside linebacker. Last season, Kevin Minter and Deone Bucannon manned the two inside spots with mixed results. Bucannon has been solid in his career, but suffered an injury to end his season. Minter had a solid 2016, but is limited athletically, and he’s a free agent.

If the Cardinals decide to address the linebacker spot, either for depth, or a new starter, there are options. Here are five guys they could select in the coming NFL Draft to be the future of the position.

Reuben Foster is the best linebacker in the draft

There isn’t a more complete linebacker in this year’s NFL Draft than Alabama’s Reuben Foster. His combination of athleticism and intelligence is unmatched, and make him one of the top prospects available at any position.

Foster jumps of the screen as a player. The first thing to note is his speed. He plays sideline to sideline, and once he locates the ball, he’s a heat seeking missile. This is aided by his ability to read plays as well as anybody. He moves through traffic well, and once he gets to the ball carrier, he knows what to do, combining big hits with proper technique to get guys on the ground efficiently.

The team that drafts Foster will immediately add a top notch run defender. However, they will want to work on his pass defense. He has the speed to run with receivers, but must work on his technique.

The Cardinals will be picking 13th on draft day. This puts them in position to add an elite talent. Unfortunately, it might not be high enough to get Foster, who many think will go inside the top ten, or even top five. If he’s available, it will be difficult for Arizona to pass on such a tremendous talent at linebacker.

Raekwon McMillan is an intimidating run stuffer

Another big hitting linebacker who dominates against the run is for Ohio State Buckeye Raekwon McMillan. He’s not as fast as Foster, but he is a potential long term answer at inside linebacker for the Cardinals.

McMillan is solidly built, and knows how to use his size and strength to his advantage. He sheds blockers competently, and manages to get into gaps to meet ball carriers head on. Once he’s there, he is a sure tackler, sure to bring the runner down. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, as he’s in possession of terrific instincts.

The passing game is McMillan’s weakness, and why he’s not in the discussion inside the first 20 picks. He doesn’t move as well laterally as he does when moving forward, and thus he can be beaten in coverage. This could keep him from being an every down linebacker as a professional.

If the Cardinals want to select McMillan, they’ll have to hope he slips to them in round two. Workouts can change things, but as of now, it looks like he’ll be picked late in round one, or early in round two. He might not be around long enough, but if he’s there, he could be selected.

Zach Cunningham is another terrific athlete at linebacker

In contrast to McMillan, a big run stuffing linebacker, is Zach Cunningham, who excels in coverage. He’s a speed player with the kind of savvy at the position that NFL teams look for. He will get lots of attention as the draft approaches.

At 6’3″ and 230 pounds, he has the look of a terrific athlete, and it shows on the field. He flies all over the field making plays, and does it against both the run and the pass. His speed, and ability to change direction make him better as a pass defender than most of the other linebacker prospects. He’s also stronger than he looks, and takes on blockers like a much bigger player.

Cunningham might be better suited to an outside linebacker spot in the NFL, so he might not be a perfect fit for Arizona. He’s also not the polished tackler that McMillan and Foster are. This might keep him from being selected in round one, making him a possibility for the Cardinals early in round two.

Whichever team drafts Cunningham will get an automatic upgrade in terms of athleticism at linebacker. He has some limitations, but if he’s available when the Cardinals pick in the second round, he has to be in play.

Jarrad Davis brings talent and experience to the NFL

College teams that are contenders on a yearly basis are usually talent-heavy, and so guys don’t get a lot of time to shine, as they’re behind other NFL talent for much of their time. Jarrad Davis is one of the few that has plenty of experience going into the draft.

Davis was a productive player at Florida. He’s quick and closes quickly on the ball, allowing him to make a lot of plays. He’s a sure tackler, and moves pretty well in traffic, and he makes a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage. His experience is valuable as well, and will be noted by scouts.

Once again, the area of concern is in the passing game for Davis. His aggressiveness sometimes causes him to take himself out of plays, and he will need to work on his coverage skills to be an every down linebacker.

Davis seems likely to be a day two pick, and adding an athletic linebacker with experience will be considered. If Minter isn’t brought back, it’s a move that makes sense for the team. He could be a steal.

Kendall Beckwith could be a later-round steal

Kendall Beckwith is a player who brings a ton of raw talent to the field, but needs refinement to succeed in the NFL. He won’t be picked early, but if the Cardinals bring back Minter, a later pick could be used on a guy like Beckwith.

The first thing to note with Beckwith is his experience. He’s been there and contributed for several years, and he’s been a leader, which adds value. Once he dials in on the ball, he quickly explodes to the runner and makes the hit. He plays the run very well, and is a solid tackler.

Beckwith needs work in the other areas of his game. He struggles with blockers, and needs to learn to use his hands better. He’s also, as of now, a liability in coverage. This limits him, as he’d have to come off the field on obvious passing downs. He’s more raw that NFL teams would like for a guy who has played as much as he has.

Beckwith figures to go late in day two or early on day three. If he falls into the third day, the Cardinals could see his potential as attractive enough to take a chance. Four years ago, they took Minter out of LSU. It’s conceivable that they pick another Tiger in 2017.

