Five free agents the Philadelphia Eagles should target

The Philadelphia Eagles need a lot of help this offseason. These five players could help.

The players listed in this article have different likelihoods of leaving their current teams. Still, the Eagles should target these guys if they have the opportunity to.

Kenny Stills, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins (UFA)

Stills is a talented receiver who turns 25 in April. He’s also the explosive playmaker that Eagles fans have been clamoring for. Much of the focus has been on former Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, but Stills should be atop the Eagles wish list. The knock on Stills is that he drops too many passes. The Eagles definitely don’t need more than that, but Stills averages over 17 yards per catch and scored nine times in 2016. The main issue in nabbing him would be affordability. Stills may also want to stay in Miami.

Pierre Garcon, Wide Receiver, Washington Redskins (UFA)

Yes, the other Washington receiver. Garcon may be 30, but he can still play. The veteran caught 69.3% of his passes in 2016 and was a 1,000 yard receiver. It was his best season since 2013. Garcon will most likely be cheaper than the aforementioned Jackson. He would also be closer to a true number one wide receiver than his former teammate.

Menelik Watson, Offensive Tackle, Oakland Raiders (UFA)

Watson struggled during his playing time with the Raiders in 2016. He battled for a starting position at right tackle, but he was primarily a backup. Watson was forced to play left tackle during their playoff game, and it did not go well. Still, Watson just turned 28 and would be an upgrade for the Eagles offensive line. The best case scenario would be that he gets to sit and learn for another year before starting for the Eagles once Jason Peters retires.

Margus Hunt, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals (UFA)

Hunt’s career hasn’t panned out quite like he had hoped. The Bengals drafted Hunt in the second round of the 2013 draft after he had an impressive showing at the NFL Combine. He’s a physical freak that should come cheap as he will turn 30 in July. Jim Schwartz would definitely find a way to use this guy and make him a productive player.

A.J. Bouye, CB, Houston Texans (UFA)

Bouye has made a name for himself this season. The 25 year-old corner can play some pretty good football. He has impressive closing speed and good ball skills. The young talent defended 16 passes in 2016. The main issue with getting him to Philadelphia would be the price tag. It’s uncertain at this time what teams are willing to pay for him, especially considering he’s an undrafted free agent with just one year of success.

