Five dream candidates to be the Vikings’ next quarterbacks coach

After the recent departure of Scott Turner, the Minnesota Vikings could be in the hunt for a new quarterbacks coach and there are some abnormal choices out there that would be a ton of fun if selected.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Minnesota Vikings and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner would be going their separate ways heading into the 2017 season. Despite his father Norv resigning from his duties as the team’s offensive coordinator back in November, Scott elected to stay on the Vikings’ staff for the remainder of the year.

So now that Minnesota has an opening for a new quarterbacks coach, who will they choose to fill it?

Will the Vikings decide to just have Pat Shurmur coach the quarterbacks in addition to being the team’s offensive coordinator? He does have experience with the position as he was in charge of coaching the quarterbacks for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2002 to 2008.

Or Minnesota could just take the more traditional route and hire someone to fill the opening to allow Shurmur to just focus all of his time on coaching the entire offense.

It seems pretty simple to think up some logical candidates to become the Vikings’ new quarterbacks coach. But this is Minnesota we are talking about and the concept of logic sometimes seems a bit too hard to grasp, so some fun might as well be had with this coaching search.

Daunte Culpepper

It has been over a decade since Culpepper was a member of the Vikings organization. The former Minnesota quarterback provided a bunch of excitement during his time with the team from 1999 to 2005.

But hopefully his teaching of ball security would be better than what he displayed on the field during his NFL career. During 11 seasons in the league, Culpepper fumbled the ball a whopping 102 times.

Not even Adrian Peterson can keep a straight face when hearing that statistic.

Christian Ponder

Just 28-years-old, Ponder would be a great person to bring in and show the Vikings’ quarterbacks what not to do after they snap the ball. His ability to teach may also be better than his ability to play as he earned his college degree at Florida State in less than three years.

Sure he may currently be a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but the Minnesota quarterbacks coach vacancy seems a bit more enticing than suiting up so sit on the bench each week for the 49ers in 2017.

Jerick McKinnon

Wait, McKinnon? The guy who is currently listed as a running back on the Vikings’ roster? McKinnon was actually an all-state quarterback in high school and spent some time under center while playing his college ball at Georgia Southern.

Yes, it could possibly work (but probably not) and he could still continue playing at the same time. Think of it as the running back being a modern day player-coach.

Brett Favre

Is there one former member of the Vikings that would be a better candidate for Mike Zimmer’s best friend than Favre? It would not be hard to imagine the two of them hunting, fishing, and sitting together in some wooden rocking chairs with a fat dip in their mouths as the sun slowly begins to set.

Oh, this supposed to be about Favre becoming Minnesota’s new quarterbacks coach? Well he could probably do that too.

Jeff George

George is mostly on this list because some people would actually like to know what the former Vikings quarterback has been up to since he retired from the NFL in 2001. He was only in Minnesota for a season, but it was one of the best single-season performances of his career.

However, George’s experience under center may not be as useful when it comes to coaching in the postseason. Despite appearing in 134 games over his 12-year career, only three of those contests came in the playoffs.

If the Vikings did decide to add George to their coaching staff, a clause must be put in his contract that he can only be employed while sporting a mustache and a mullet hairstyle.

