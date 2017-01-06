Five Cowboys selected to All-Pro First Team; Sean Lee vindicated

Five Dallas Cowboys players have been selected to the NFL’s All-Pro first team by the Associated Press, the most of any team in the league.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee was snubbed earlier this season when he did not receive a Pro Bowl invitation. That despite the veteran posting better numbers this year than last season in which he received his first Pro Bowl nod. But Lee has now been vindicated as the Associated Press has selected the former second round pick out of Penn State to their 2016 NFL All-Pro first team for the very first time in his seven-year career.

Lee, whom posted a career-high 145 total tackles in 15 games this season, was joined in his All-Pro nomination by four of his teammates. Those players being rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, offensive guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick.

For both Smith and Martin, this is their second All-Pro first team selection each. As for Frederick, this is his first. All three have had previous second team nods.

Elliott was one of only three rookies to be placed on the All-Pro first team this season. The others included Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin and Kansas City Chiefs special teams ace Tyreek Hill. Zeke led the NFL in rushing this season with 1,631 yards on 322 carries.

“It’s special,” Elliott told NFL.com when asked about the honor. “Just to be able to come into this league my first year and dominate and just play at the level I’m playing, and just kind of get these honors already as a rookie, it means a lot. I was never even All-American in college. I was never a first-team All-American. I’ll never get a Buckeye tree at Ohio State. That’s the one thing that I regret the most.”

Obviously, the one big name missing from the All-Pro first team list is Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas’ talented fourth round selection passed for 3,667 yards had 29 total touchdowns and had only four interceptions in his rookie campaign. Despite leading Dallas to a 13-3 record this season, Prescott was passed over by the Associated Press for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. This means you can likely expect a similar outcome for Dak during the MVP voting as well.

