Five Arizona Cardinals on the roster bubble

As a disappointing Arizona Cardinals season is winding down free agents-to-be are vying to prove their worth to the team

The current regime of the Arizona Cardinals is in unfamiliar territory. Their record stands at 5-8-1, the worst mark after 14 games since Bruce Arians and Steve Keim assumed control. The holiday season just doesn’t feel as good without a playoff appearance to look forward to for our Cardinals.

All that’s left really, is for management to start making a list and checking it twice, so to speak. But unlike Santa Claus, the crew won’t be judging little boys and girls on whether they’ve been naughty or nice. Instead, it will be Cardinals’ players being judged, auditioning for a place on the 2017 roster.

The following are five players who may be sitting directly on the fence. The last two weeks could be of utmost importance for these individuals.

DE Calais Campbell- Many Cardinals fans would be dumbfounded to think that such a mainstay of the organization won’t be back. It’s true that the ninth-year pro is having a strong season, but the club’s free agent list is long. Campbell may be highly coveted, which could drive his asking price up to a level Arizona won’t match.

S Tony Jefferson- Jefferson, the Cardinals leading tackler, has without a doubt played well in his contract year. But the Cardinals have heavily invested in their secondary, with Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu sporting big salary cap numbers. His return may depend on what kind of outside offers Jefferson gets, and what Keim determines he’s worth to Arizona.

RB Andre Ellington- Logic would say that Ellington would wanna leave for more playing time. He’s destined only for backup duty in Arizona with the emergence of Pro Bowler David Johnson. He has big-play ability and knows Arians offense well, so Keim will probably make him some kind of offer.

K Chandler Catanzaro- It’s looking more and more like “Catman” will be gone at season’s end. Sure, the team has changed holders on him a couple times. Still, he’s missed way too many kicks, the most unforgivable being the potential game-winner against the Seattle Seahawks.

ILB Kevin Minter- Minter is having his best campaign, but leaves you with the impression that the team could do better than him. He’s solid, but will most likely never be dynamic. If a more exciting option presents itself, either through free agency or the draft, the front office may pounce.

This article originally appeared on