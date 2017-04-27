Who was drafted first overall last year?

Jared Goff was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams secured the No. 1 pick after an April trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Goff threw for 4,719 yards and 43 touchdowns as a junior at Cal. In his first year in the NFL, he played in seven games and threw for 1,089 yards with 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

The Eagles selected quarterback Carson Wentz with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, which will begin on Thursday.

