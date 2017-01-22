Fire alarm pulled at Steelers’ hotel early Sunday morning

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a wake-up call a little earlier than anticipated

At about 3:40 a.m., when most normal people would be asleep, the Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players were forced to wake up and evacuate the hotel that they were staying at in Boston. A prankster and clear Patriots fan found where the Steelers were staying and decided to give them a late night scare by pulling the fire alarm in what was quickly deemed a false alarm.

Massachusetts state police say that they found the person suspected of pulling the alarm, and the 25-year old male suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, the stench of this prank is going to tie into their long history of playing very close to the line between fair play and cheating. Of course, we all know of Spygate and deflate gate. On top of those incidents, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made a point to call out the team from New England for a potential headset gate the last time his team visited Gillette Stadium, saying that faulty headsets were nothing new when it comes to visiting the Patriots.

When word started to spread about the new fire alarm incident, a former Steelers offensive lineman decided to weigh in and say he was not surprised in the least. Alan Faneca, who spent thirteen years in the NFL, ten with the Steelers and is a potential Hall of Famer said this is not a rare occurrence in New England. In fact, he went as far to say that every single time he made the trip up to New England to play the Patriots this incident has occurred.

So it appears we now have a new “gate” to look into with the New England Patriots in “fire alarm gate”. Can anybody say they are surprised?

