2017 NFL Fifth-Year option tracker
NFL teams have until May 3 to exercise a fifth-year contract option on all first-round draft picks from 2014.
Players that have their contract extended for that fifth-year will be unrestricted free agents after the 2018 season.
The salaries are typically guaranteed for injury only and is effective until the first day of the 2018 league year, at which point the option money on the contract will become fully guaranteed.
The top 10 draft selections from 2014 receive salaries that are equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their given position. The rest of the first-round picks receive an average of the third through 25th highest salaries at their position.
1. Houston – Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, $13.846 million, Exercised
2. L.A. Rams – Greg Robinson, offensive tackle, $12.496 million
3. Jacksonville – Blake Bortles, quarterback, $19.053 million, Exercised
4. Buffalo – Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, $13.258 million;
5. Oakland – Khalil Mack, defensive end, $13.846 million: Exercised
6. Atlanta – Jake Matthews, offensive tackle, $12.496 million; Exercised
7. Tampa Bay – Mike Evans, wide receiver, $13.258 million, Exercised
8. Cleveland – Justin Gilbert, cornerback, Released
9. Minnesota – Anthony Barr, linebacker, $12.306 million, Exercised
10. Detroit – Eric Ebron, tight end, $5.194 million
11. Tennessee – Taylor Lewan, offensive tackle, $9.341 million, Exercised
12. N.Y. Giants – Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver $8.459 million, Exercised
13. L.A. Rams – Aaron Donald, defensive tackle, $6.892 million, Exercised
14. Chicago – Kyle Fuller, cornerback, $8.526 million, Declined
15. Pittsburgh – Ryan Shazier, linebacker, $8.718 million, Exercised
16. Dallas – Zack Martin, guard, $9.341 million, Exercised
17. Baltimore – C.J. Mosley, linebacker, $8.718 million, Exercised
18. N.Y. Jets – Calvin Pryor, safety, $5.597 million
19. Miami – Ja’Wuan James, tackle, $9.341 million, Exercised
20. New England – Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, $8.459 million: Exercised
21. Green Bay – Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, safety, $5.597 million, Exercised
22. Cleveland – Johnny Manziel, quarterback, Released
23. Kansas City – Dee Ford, linebacker, $8.718 million: Exercised
24. Cincinnati – Darqueze Dennard, cornerback, $8.526 million, Exercised
25. L.A. Chargers – Jason Verrett, $8.526 million, Exercised
26. Philadelphia – Marcus Smith, LB (Eagles), $8.718 million, Declined
27. Arizona – Deone Bucannon, linebacker, $8.718 million, Exercised
28. Carolina – Kelvin Benjamin, wide receiver, $8.459 million, Exercised
29. L.A. Rams – Dominique Easley, defensive tackle, Released
30. San Francisco – Jimmie Ward, cornerback, $8.526 million, Exercised
31. Denver – Bradley Roby, cornerback, $8.526 million, Exercised
32. Minnesota – Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback, $12.198 million, Declined
